This 5-Ingredient Green Juice May Do Wonders For Your Immunity And Weight Loss

Spinach combined with goodness of lemon juive, ginger, mint and apple

Highlights Spinach is loaded with antioxidants

Ginger is a traditional remedy for indigestion

Mint adds a zingy freshness to just about anything

It is true that 2020 has not been the kindest year so far, we dread reading newspapers and looks like the situation is only getting grimmer by the way. But the year has managed to put plenty of things into perspective. For instance, we have never been more serious about our health and immunity now, and a lot of us have also gotten time to take our diet seriously. Our healthy diet is a mishmash of several components; it should have the right amount of carbs, protein and fats. However, many a times we do not have the luxury of sitting down for a proper meal or grabbing the most nutritious snack, in those rushed times you can always rely on fresh, home-made juice. This green juice comes with the combined goodness of not one or two but five superfoods . Here they are.





Spinach: A treasure of essential vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, folate, vitamin A, K, B2, BC. Additionally, these greens are also enriched with Vitamin E and C, both of which are considered powerful antioxidants that may help keep many chronic Mint: The herb is replete with a range of antioxidants that helps ward off many diseases, besides it adds a delectable freshness to just about anything it is added to. Lemon: It is hard to imagine an Indian household without some nimbu. We use it to make beverages, spruce up or salads, snacks, chaat, desserts and what not. It is said that just a glass of lemon water every morning could help rev up your metabolism and cleanse our system. Just imagine what this power combination could do! Ginger: Ginger is a traditional remedy for bloating and indigestion, and one must know that good digestion is very crucial for weight loss. Other than that, ginger is enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help manage cold and flu. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches." Apple: Packed with vitamin C, apples can truly save you many trips to doctor, if you keep close check on your diet and lifestyle. In this green juice, it adds a tinge of sweetness so that you do not crave sugar.

Spinach is loaded with B vitamins





How To Make Green Juice:





Ingredients:





1 cup washed spinach leaves

½ cup mint

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp grated ginger

Half cup of apples

1 cup water

Method





In a blender, blend all the ingredients until you get desired consistency.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



