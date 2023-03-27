The struggle of dealing with periods every month is real. It comes with a set of symptoms that makes that time of the month uncomfortable for many. If it's not the excruciating pain, muscle cramps and laziness that bothers you so much, that tummy bloating would surely do. After all, who likes that protruding bulge around the waist anyway? But now we have a solution to this annoying period problem. It's water! But not the usual glass of water - it's desi-spiced water, which can be easily made in minutes. It can reduce period bloating and also melt away belly fat.





This spice-infused water is made with a combination of cumin seeds (jeera), carom seeds (ajwain) and fenugreek seeds (methi). The recipe was shared by dietitian Shikha Kumari on her Instagram page. This drink is super easy to make, and whatever little effort you put in is worth it all as it provides a range of health benefits.

Can you drink ajwain and jeera water daily?

The answer is yes. Drinking jeera water on a daily basis can facilitate a healthy digestive system, further leading to better overall bodily function. This is mainly because of the presence of thymol, a compound found in cumin seeds, that stimulates the secretion of gastric glands.

Health Benefits of jeera ajwain water:

This drink works magically to boost metabolism for weight loss while targeting belly fat and bloating caused due to menstruation. Adding to the list of benefits, Shikha Kumari reveals that "It is packed with antioxidants, which helps to improve digestion and enhances the metabolism rate. It reduces the level of bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. Jeera ajwain water also helps to remove toxic elements from the body."





With so many advantages of consuming this drink, we can't wait to start having it. Do you also want the recipe? Here it is:

Jeera Ajwain Water Recipe For Bloating And Weight Loss I How To Reduce Period Bloating:

Take 1/4 tbsp each of jeera, ajwain and methi. Combine them in water and let the properties of the spices seep in the water overnight. The next morning, strain the water and drink it.





If you are a tea lover, you can even make tea out of these ingredients and enjoy the same benefits. For this, boil the spiced water with grated ginger till it reduces to half the quantity. Add jaggery and lemon juice, and start your day with this healthful cup of tea.





Say goodbye to bloating and belly fat. Sail through your periods with this healthy drink.