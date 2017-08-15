25 Foods That Help You Never Feel Old

Highlights Green tea can provide many anti-ageing benefits

Avocados are great for soft and supple skin

Blueberries are full of Vitamin C that builds immunity

Green tea can provide many anti-ageing benefits.



2. Grapes- Phytonutrients present in grapes have anti- aging properties. They also contain Resveratrol especially red grapes that act like antioxidants. Phytonutrients present in grapes have anti- aging properties. They also contain Resveratrol especially red grapes that act like antioxidants.

micronutrients ." Here’s a list of 25 foods that help you look as young as you feel.Rich in powerful flavonoids, green tea is extremely beneficial for the knees, preventing any damage to the cartilage. It has a wide range of anti-aging benefits.

3. Dark Chocolate- Cocoa in chocolate helps one get rid of wrinkles and dark circles.

4. Walnuts- Extremely beneficial for hair health, walnuts contain copper making the hair richer and strong. They also contain vitamin E.



5. Pineapple- Rich in enzymes like bromelain, pineapples maintain one’s skin, preventing acne and enabling the skin to look younger.

6. Tomatoes- Carotenoids in the tomato protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun thus preventing tanning.

7. Avocado- Great for soft and supple skin, the omega 9 fatty acids in avocados help prevent dryness of the skin.



(Also read: How to Eat Avocado)

Avocados are great for soft and supple skin. Photo Credit: Istock

8. Oats- Antioxidants in oats help fight the free radicals in the body. They also prevent the formation of wrinkles on the skin.

9. Watermelon- Often considered to be the secret to your anti-aging regime, watermelon consists of antioxidants that prevent the formation of wrinkles on the skin.

10. Carrots- Phytonutrients help prevent damage caused by free radicals in the body.

11. Blueberries- Loaded with vitamin C and E, blueberries top the berry list in providing anti-aging benefits.

Blueberries are full of Vitamin C. Photo Credit: Istock



12. Red Cabbage- Consuming red cabbage prevents pre-mature aging. Vitamin C prevents aging of the skin. Consuming red cabbage prevents pre-mature aging. Vitamin C prevents aging of the skin.

13. Kiwi- It improves bone health and promotes healthy bones. It helps neutralize free radicals in the body.

14. Fennel- Loaded with fiber, fennel helps to detoxify the body and improves digestion.

15. Lemon and hot water- A glass of hot water and lemon every morning on an empty stomach keeps the skin hydrated and gives it the desired glow.

16. Kidney Beans- Rich in potassium and zinc, these kidney beans maintain health of the heart.

17. Olive Oil- Both polyphenols and vitamin E in olive oil contain anti-aging properties.

18. Coconut Water- Often called the best “anti-aging drink”, coconut water replenishes the skin due to the host of natural vitamins and minerals it contains.



(Also read: 10 Reasons to Drink More Coconut Water)

Coconut water is very hydrating. Photo Credit: Istock



19. Strawberries- Packed with vitamin C, which promotes the production of collagen in the body, the antioxidant effects of strawberries help one feel younger.



20. Apples- Again a rich source of vitamin C, which is extremely beneficial for the cells of the skin, an apple a day definitely will keep you from aging and feeling younger than ever. Packed with vitamin C, which promotes the production of collagen in the body, the antioxidant effects of strawberries help one feel younger.Again a rich source of vitamin C, which is extremely beneficial for the cells of the skin, an apple a day definitely will keep you from aging and feeling younger than ever.

21. Flaxseeds- Lignans in flaxseeds help to keep cholesterol levels under control.

22. Cinnamon- It increases the production of collagen, which in turn increases the elasticity of the skin.

23. Ginger- With gingerol, the anti-inflammatory effects of ginger are tremendous.

24. Broccoli- Broccoli helps prevent risks of obesity and diabetes by reversing the mitochondrial malfunctions in the body.

25. Fatty Fish-Rich in omega-3 fats, fatty fish improves heart health.

Include these foods in your daily diet, you'll not only have a great variety to experiment with but will also be able to maintain your skin and health.



Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.