25 Foods That Help You Never Feel Old

Anantika Kapoor | Updated: August 15, 2017 09:48 IST
3. Dark Chocolate- Cocoa in chocolate helps one get rid of wrinkles and dark circles.
4. Walnuts- Extremely beneficial for hair health, walnuts contain copper making the hair richer and strong. They also contain vitamin E.
5. Pineapple- Rich in enzymes like bromelain, pineapples maintain one’s skin, preventing acne and enabling the skin to look younger.
6. Tomatoes- Carotenoids in the tomato protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun thus preventing tanning.
7. Avocado- Great for soft and supple skin, the omega 9 fatty acids in avocados help prevent dryness of the skin.
8. Oats- Antioxidants in oats help fight the free radicals in the body. They also prevent the formation of wrinkles on the skin.
9. Watermelon- Often considered to be the secret to your anti-aging regime, watermelon consists of antioxidants that prevent the formation of wrinkles on the skin.
10. Carrots- Phytonutrients help prevent damage caused by free radicals in the body.
11. Blueberries- Loaded with vitamin C and E, blueberries top the berry list in providing anti-aging benefits.
13. Kiwi- It improves bone health and promotes healthy bones. It helps neutralize free radicals in the body.
14. Fennel- Loaded with fiber, fennel helps to detoxify the body and improves digestion.
15. Lemon and hot water- A glass of hot water and lemon every morning on an empty stomach keeps the skin hydrated and gives it the desired glow.
16. Kidney Beans- Rich in potassium and zinc, these kidney beans maintain health of the heart.
17. Olive Oil- Both polyphenols and vitamin E in olive oil contain anti-aging properties.
18. Coconut Water- Often called the best “anti-aging drink”, coconut water replenishes the skin due to the host of natural vitamins and minerals it contains.
21. Flaxseeds- Lignans in flaxseeds help to keep cholesterol levels under control.
22. Cinnamon- It increases the production of collagen, which in turn increases the elasticity of the skin.
23. Ginger- With gingerol, the anti-inflammatory effects of ginger are tremendous.
24. Broccoli- Broccoli helps prevent risks of obesity and diabetes by reversing the mitochondrial malfunctions in the body.
25. Fatty Fish-Rich in omega-3 fats, fatty fish improves heart health.
Include these foods in your daily diet, you'll not only have a great variety to experiment with but will also be able to maintain your skin and health.
