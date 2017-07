The Threads Cafe; Photo Credit: Facebook/Threads

The Good Earth Cafe; Photo Credit: Facebook/ Good Earth

Shopaholics and foodies rejoice as some of the best cafes in town allow you to shop and grab a meal within the same space. Isn't it an answer to our prayers, to be able to have the best of both worlds? Often, retail therapy is the best kind of therapy to uplift one’s mood and it gets even better when you can feed your soul alongside. In a fast paced world like ours, we desire relaxation and that is exactly what these cafes offer. Aesthetically designed, with a décor that is pleasing, both to the eyes and the heart, located in some of the most central areas in Delhi and to top it all, offering some of the most divine dishes , here is a list of the places you must visit for a memorable shopping experience -Blooming on the phrase “it’s the small things in life that matter”, it is literally everything one wishes for. The Wishing Chair offers some of the most unique items, each telling a story of its own. The shop lends a magical vibe, both in its appearance and vibe. The Mad Teapot Café within the store truly offers an exhilarating experience. It’s got a completely vegetarian menu and the name of each dish is well thought out. The café does justice to its reviews. Among the salads , there is the Enchanted Forest, the Magician’s Salad Party and so on. Pockets of Surprises and Moon Face Madness are great appetisers. The café also serves sandwiches and pastas.Address: 86-A, Shahpur Jat, New DelhiTel: 011 46572121Cost for 2: INR 1,190It is a café-cum-boutique that lies in the little lanes of Shahpur Jat. Threads Cafe offers a wide range of traditional designer womenswear. The café within the boutique offers items like hummus and pita, steaks, sandwiches and burgers . It is definitely a place worth visiting if one wishes to grab a quick bite while indulging in some retail therapy.Address: 253, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, New DelhiTel: 011 41525152/ +91 9811550595Cost for 2: INR 1,080Who doesn't love to step into Good Earth and marvel at the exquisitely crafted home products? It can literally be referred to as the enclosure of calm, with a serene and peaceful ambience surrounded by gorgeous artefacts, crockery, lamps, showpieces and what not. The cafe is equally as charming, offering a great variety of food ranging from soups to burgers and fresh juices . Nothing can be more convenient than shopping on one floor and moving upstairs for a hearty meal.Address: 9, Khan Market, New Delhi, IndiaTel: 011 24621013Cost for 2: INR 1,250Offering a combination of accessories from some of the most well renowned designers on the ground floor, the Greenr Café and store does justice to the concept of a café and boutique, all in one. It offers a vegan menu but with a range of interesting dishes that it will even make a meat lover fall in love. Try their burgers, pizzas, mocked meat pastas and a wide variety of tea Address: 416, Gora Street, Behind Dada Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New DelhiTel: 011 33107860Cost for 2: INR 1,400This is the best place to go to for all Fab India lovers after a happy shopping experience at the shop. It is located on the top floor of the store. With a typical Fab India decor, it is definitely a pleasant break post shopping. The menu offers a range of healthy dishes made using organic and good quality ingredients. They have a special breakfast menu, and some of the populars from the menu include Galouti Kebabs on Buckwheat Blini, Stuffed Quinoa Parathas, Baked Dhal Samosa, among others. The Fab Café truly lives up to its name and reputation.Address: Shop 10, Local Shopping Centre, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New DelhiTel: 011 46041700/ 46542545Cost for 2: INR 1,240Selling products ranging from scarves to dresses and tops, from the outside the place seems to house just a fashion store for women, however, as one enters and walks towards the far end, there is a quaint café with its special French cuisine including pastas and salads.Address: 5-B, Dada Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New DelhiTel: 011 2649 6754Cost for 2: INR 1,000A lovely amalgamation of a retail store and a café, The Drawing Room/Arte Café should be a must visit on your checklist. Apart from a delicious meal including tuna sandwiches and focaccia breads , one can rummage the shelves for beautiful lamps, quirky jewellery, and artistic cups and so on.Address: 36 A, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi-49Tel: 011 4100 6563Cost for 2: INR 1,000Thus, here’s your go to list in order to have a fulfilling experience both in terms of retail and food for the soul.

