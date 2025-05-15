Food is much more than just taste. Eating healthy nourishes the body and promotes better overall health, while consuming unhealthy ingredients can damage your wellbeing, even if the effects are not immediately visible. Everything you consume affects your energy, brain function, mood, and notably, your skin health. Your food and drink choices can impact how young and vibrant your skin appears.





In a recent Instagram video, Dr Terry Shintani, MD and nutritionist trained at Harvard, shared six commonly consumed beverages that can make your skin look dull and aged.

Here Are 6 Beverages To Avoid To Keep Your Skin Healthy:

1. Soft Drinks

Soft drinks contain high levels of sugar. "The high sugar content spikes blood sugar levels, which can cause cross-leakage of skin collagen and cause wrinkles," explains Dr Shintani. Collagen and elastin are key proteins that keep the skin firm and elastic. The sugars in soft drinks stiffen and dry out collagen and elastin, weakening them and speeding up premature ageing.





2. Diet Sodas and Artificially Sweetened Beverages

Dr Shintani warns that diet sodas and artificially sweetened drinks may promote inflammation, which damages the skin and accelerates ageing. A 2023 clinical review published in Cureus linked several sweetening agents to severe allergic reactions, including oral ulcers and skin problems.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body, which is harmful for your skin, says Dr Shintani. Dehydration causes the skin's outer layer to lose moisture, leading to flakiness, fine lines, and early signs of ageing. Alcohol also speeds up ageing in the brain and other organs.

4. Energy Drinks

Energy drinks often contain sugar or sugar substitutes plus caffeine, both of which dehydrate the body and skin. Instead of these artificial, sugar-heavy drinks, opt for hydrating natural options like coconut water, sugarcane juice, lemonade, sattu sharbat, green tea, or kombucha.

5. Dairy-Based Drinks

"Dairy food can also be surprisingly not good for your skin. Research indicates dairy in any form increases the risk of acne," notes the Harvard-trained nutritionist. However, this does not mean you should completely eliminate dairy if it suits your body. It is best to consult a nutritionist or doctor for personalised advice.





6. Frappuccino

This popular coffee-based drink combines high sugar, caffeine, and milk-a trio that can be damaging to skin health. This mix can contribute to poor skin condition over time.





