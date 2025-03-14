Holi 2025: Colour on hands, gulaal on cheeks and smiles on everyone's faces — if you haven't guessed already, we are talking about Holi. Youngsters sneakily splash water balloons at each other and load their water guns with bright pigments. Meanwhile, adults exchange warm hugs and stories over gujiyas and thandai. Holi is incomplete without delicious food. Dahi chaat is one of the lip-smacking treats that is savoured during this festival. There are many variations worth trying. Here are some tasty curd-based chaat recipes that you can prepare at home for a fun and flavourful celebration:





Holi 2025: 10 Dahi Chaat Recipes For A Festive Feast

Holi 2025: Dahi can be used in various chaat recipes. Photo Credit: iStock



1. Dahi Papdi Chaat

A street-food speciality, papdi chaat strikes the right balance between crispness and coolness. The chilled curd combined with papdis and an array of masalas and chutneys, can be the perfect Holi treat. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Dahi Samosa Chaat

Samosa and chaat – can there be any other iconic snack combo? We think not. Imagine taking a scrumptious bite into the spice-infused mashed potato, drizzled with sweet curd. Find out the recipe here.

3. Dahi Puri

Crisp puris, which are filled with sweetened curds, chutneys, aloo and masalas, are topped with lots of sev to make this beloved street-style snack. Check out the full recipe for dahi puri here.

4. Dahi Bhalla

Who doesn't love dahi bhallas? A must-have on festive occasions, this popular snack is generally prepared with urad dal vadas, curd and chutneys. Here's the full recipe.

5. Bread Dahi Chaat

This quick and easy chaat is a blend of bread, green and imli chutney and of course curd. It is perfect for last-minute preparations. Full recipe here.





6. Dahi Aloo Chaat

Sweet, spicy and tangy – this one has it all. After all, potatoes can elevate any dish at any time. Simmered in curd, dahi aloo chaat is simply a feast for the senses. Here's an easy-peasy recipe for you.

7. Dahi Chana Chaat

This chaat stands out for the mouthwatering use of chickpeas. Infused with protein, they help you to stay fuller for longer. So after an exhausting Holi celebration, a plate of dahi chana will make your tummy do a happy dance. Find out the recipe here.

8. Raj Kachori With Dahi

Rightfully called the king of chaats, Raj Kachori is a decadent indulgence for foodies with a love for bold flavours and crunchy textures. When the velvety dahi oozes out of the crispy puffed balls, you are in for the best snack experience. Chickpeas, boondi and pomegranate seeds add an extra dose of zing. Want the recipe? Click here.

9. Palak Patta Chaat With Dahi

Holi 2025: Palak patta chaat also uses dahi. Photo Credit: iStock

Spinach is what makes this chaat different from the rest. Until typical chaats served with papdis, palak patta chaat uses whole spinach leaves. When coated with light gram flour batter and fried, the spinach's natural freshness beautifully blends with the creamy curd. For the full recipe, click here.

10. Dahi Kachori

Crispy kachoris and creamy dahi team up to make this yummy snack. Cracking open the deep-fried kachori offers a delectable medley of spiced lentils, tamarind and mint chutney and chaat masala for that fiery kick. Pomegranate pearls, fresh coriander and crunchy sev will leave you craving for multiple bites.





Happy Holi 2025!