How many of you don't prefer baking because you don't have an oven? We are guessing many. It's true that desserts turn out perfect when baked in an oven, but is there no other way to bake without it? We are happy to break it to you that you actually can make some delicious desserts without an oven at home. With Christmas right around the corner, all we can think of are some spongy and gooey sweet decadents. Ever heard of no-bake desserts? These sweet treats can be made without going through the long process of baking them in an oven. And we have brought some recipes for you to try.





While you may still have to give some time for these desserts to get prepared, it is surely exciting that now you can actually make your favourite desserts without having to invest in an oven.





What Can You Bake Without An Oven? Try These 5 No-Bake Dessert Recipes For Christmas:

1. Apple Pie

Want a sweet and simple pie? This apple pie is just perfect for Christmas celebrations. The flavours of apple combined with coconut and cinnamon make for a heavenly delight. And it takes just one hour in the refrigerator to set. Click here for the recipe for Apple Pie.

2. Chilled Lemon Pie

This piquant and fresh pie is made with the zesty flavour of lemon splayed on the bed of crushed biscuits. Just layer the ingredients and leave them to set in the refrigerator for 6-7 hours. And you're done. Click here for the recipe for the Chilled Lemon Pie.

3. KitKat Cheesecake

If you are new to baking, this KitKat cheesecake recipe is perfect to make for the kids in the family. The crunch of the chocolate mixed with the smoothness of cream and cream cheese will give you the perfect Christmas dessert to enjoy with your loved ones. Click here for the recipe for KitKat cheesecake.

4. Chocolate Mousse

All you have to do is whisk, and whisk well to make this melt-in-mouth mousse. Combine chocolate, eggs, curd, cocoa powder and seasonings and mix well enough to make the smooth and sumptuous mousse. Click here for the recipe for Chocolate Mousse.

5. Paneer Gulab Jamun

If you always want to gorge on classic Indian desserts, no matter what the occasion, round off your Christmas dinner spread with this sweet and juicy gulab jamun. The addition of paneer will amplify its flavour to brighten up the festive mood. Click here for the recipe for paneer gulab jamun.

No Oven? Not to worry. These no-bake desserts will let your enjoy Christmas in the sweetest way possible.