Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its lush green mountains and breathtaking views but also for its mouth-watering delicacies. Each valley has something unique and flavourful to offer to the state's cuisine. Pahadi food has a distinct aroma as it's cooked on a low flame and also has a dominant usage of yogurt and cardamom in its dishes. What makes this cuisine truly comforting is that it is predominantly homely yet rich in flavours. So, here we bring you a list of 5 classic Himachali recipes for you to enjoy the authentic flavours of the state, right in the comfort of your home. Make these dishes for lunch and relish their taste in the company of your loved ones. Let's get started with the recipes.





Here are 5 Himachali dishes that you can make at your home:

1.Rara Mutton (Our Recommendation)





Let's start the list with our favourite one. A classic Himachali-style mutton curry, this soulful red mutton curry is prepared with a melange of flavourful spices and is sure to leave you drooling! Trust us, you won't regret making this dish. Find the recipe here.

2.Aloo Palda





If you feel like making something new with potatoes, then this recipe is a must-try! Aloo Palda is a thick yogurt gravy cooked with Pahadi-style potatoes and warm spices like cloves and cardamom. It is aromatic and extremely flavourful. Find the recipe here.

3.Himachali Mutton Curry (Chha Gosht)





Locally known as Chha Gosht, this Himachali-style mutton curry is another popular curry from the state. It is made with a blend of gram flour, buttermilk and a mix of flavourful spices. It tastes best when served with boiled rice or any bread of your choice. Find the recipe here.





4.Himachali Tawa Murgh





If you're a chicken lover, you cannot miss out on this delicious tawa murgh recipe. Chicken pieces are marinated in curd, cream and freshly ground garam masala. Top it with a sizzling tempering of red chillies and coriander to enhance its taste. Find the recipe here.

5.Auriya Kaddu





Another unique recipe from the state of Himachal Pradesh is Auriya Kaddu. Made with seasonal pumpkins - this dish offers a blend of spicy and pungent flavours. Make this delightful dish for a wholesome lunch and enjoy its goodness with your loved ones. Find the recipe here.













Try these tasty Himachali lunch dishes and let us know in the comment section which one is your favourite.