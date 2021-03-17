Uttar Pradesh is the fourth largest state of the country with a history that goes back thousands of years. Needless to say, Uttar Pradesh has been a witness to many kings and conquerors, legends and lores which explains why the region's cuisine is so rich and varied. The food of Uttar Pradesh has fascinated foodies from across the country, from melt-in-mouth kebabs to tangy chaat – what can you not find here! Here's a list of 5 classic snacks from Uttar Pradesh that you can have (without actually taking a trip to UP).

Here are recipes of 5 snacks from Uttar Pradesh that never cease to amaze us:

1. Moradabadi Dal chaat

Is it dal, is it chaat? You have to have it to know it for yourself. This excellent moong dal preparation is topped with crushed papdis, lemon wedges and a blob of butter. If you love spicy food, this is what you should be trying today. Here's the recipe.

2. Galouti Kabab

Think kebabs and the soft galouti kebabs are bound to cross your mind at least once. The tender kababs are made with minced meat, spices and a special tendersing agent (like raw papaya) to make it extra soft and flavourful. Here's a yummy recipe you'd love. Here's the recipe.

Galouti kebabs are usually made with chicken or mutton

3. Dal Bhari Puri

This delectable stuffed puri screams indulgence. Soaked lentils, mixed with spices stuffed inside wheat dough, fried until golden and crisp. This flatbread is best paired with pickle, chutney or sabzi. It is absolutely okay to tuck it in as it is (we do that all the time). Click here for the recipe.

Puri is a puffed, deep-fried flatbread

4. Tokri Chaat

One of the most unique and beautiful chaat preparations of India, the tokri chaat literally means ‘the basket chaat'. The ‘tokri' is made with grated potatoes that are fried in shape of a basket. This basket, is then, filled with other chaat staples like curd, chutney, sev, pomegranate seeds etc. Click here for the recipe.

5. Banarsi Tamatar Chaat

Taginess of tomatoes meet the hotness of chillies, freshness of coriander leaves, the crunchiness of sev and so much more. This sensational chaat from Varanasi is what we define as pure indulgence. Try making it at home with this recipe.

Try all these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.