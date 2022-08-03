What is the best thing about the monsoon season? Well, it is hard to tell just one. Starting from beautiful weather, lush green landscapes mouth-watering snacks and more, there are reasons galore to fall in love with this season. The moment the rain starts pouring in, our taste buds automatically start craving something hot, crispy and delectable. Trust us, there's nothing better than savouring a plateful of crispy snacks along with a 'kadak' cup of chai. From bonda to vada pav, pakora and more, there is a never-ending list of crispy and crunchy snacks, leaving us spoilt for choices. Adding to this list, here we bring you 5 crispy chaat recipes to treat your palates this monsoon season. All these snacks are not only delicious but super easy and quick to make. Without much ado, let's get started with the list.





Also Read: 5 Healthy Chaat Recipes Under 15 Mins; You Won't Mind Having These On Repeat

Monsoon Special: Here're 5 Crispy Chaat Recipes You Must Try:

1. Palak Patta Chaat (Our Recommendation)

When we think of crispy chaats, there is one chaat that hasn't yet gotten its fair share of honour. We are talking about the scrumptious Palak Patta Chaat. Spinach leaves dipped into spicy besan batter and fried until crisp, this chaat recipe is perfect to satiate your evening hunger pangs. Click here for the complete recipe for palak patta chaat.

2. Batan Papdi Chaat

Next, we bring you a Sindhi-style chaat recipe loved by all. This chaat recipe is made with papdi, tossed in a pool of masalas and lip-smacking chutneys. It is further topped up with sev to give it a crispier texture. Click here for the recipe.

3. Samosa Chaat

Ever thought your favourite snack will turn into a lip-smacking chaat? Well, yes! Here we bring you an amalgamation of two of the most loved street-style snacks. Trust us, once you try this, you will make this time and again. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chatpati Aloo Chaat

Here we bring you the most popular street food recipe that originated in the lanes of Old Delhi and now shares a good fan following elsewhere in the country. In this recipe, potato cubes are deep fried until golden and then tossed in a pool of masalas and chutneys. Click here for the recipe of chatpati aloo chaat.

5. Bangalore-Special Masala Puri Chaat

Last up we bring you a chaat recipe that looks like a mishmash of Bengali-style ghugni and Mumbai's pani puri. In this recipe, instead of filling the puri with masala, you crush the puri to create the base and spread masala on it. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out these crispy chaat recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. So, what are you waiting for? Try out these crispy chaat recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below.

Happy Monsoon!