As we make our daily food choices, we tend to categorize them into healthy and unhealthy diets. But are you sure what you are eating is healthy and the ones you avoid are unhealthy? With so much information circulating, we often get confused and make mistakes with our diet. One common diet mistake is completely giving up on certain foods. What you need to realize is that a diet can be deemed healthy when there is the right balance of every type of nutrient and compound on your plate. In this article, we will take you through some common foods we tend to avoid terming them 'unhealthy'; but the truth is - they are not as bad as you think. You heard us right! Now, are you curious to know the food items we are talking about? Then brace yourself, as we are soon going to put an end to all your confusion. Read on.

Also Read: How To Boil Potatoes Perfectly - 5 Easy Ways

Photo Credit: iStock

Here are 5 'Unhealthy' Foods That Are Actually Healthy:

1. Potatoes:

Available in every kitchen across the world, potatoes are probably the most versatile vegetable one can think of. Unfortunately, they often fail to earn a spot in most of our healthy diet regimes. Wonder why? It is because of the starch content that makes people think potatoes will make them fat and unhealthy. But did you know the truth is just the opposite? Potatoes contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and a good amount of fibre. If consumed in the right amount, you can enjoy all these benefits along with a great taste. If you are reconsidering potatoes in your diet, here are some recipe options for you. Click here to know more.

2. White Rice:

Today, as people are turning to healthier lifestyles, white rice is gradually being replaced with brown rice, millets, and more. While we don't deny the health benefits of millets and brown rice, that doesn't diminish the goodness of white rice. White rice is gluten-free, provides you with ample energy, and can be easily digested. These factors make it a perfect option to add to your balanced diet regime, but of course, in moderation. We also have some delicious rice recipes for you to try at home. Click here to know more.

Also Read: When White Rice Is Better Than Wheat Roti For You? Nutritionist Explains

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chocolate:

Let's clear this once and for all: chocolates are not unhealthy. But yes, you need to choose them wisely to enjoy the benefits. Chocolates, especially dark ones, contain antioxidants, zinc, magnesium, calcium, and several other nutrients that make them good for a kick of energy, an uplifting mood, and sustained energy throughout the day. We have also debunked some common myths that create confusion regarding chocolates. Click here to learn more in detail.

4. Egg Yolk:

Do you toss those golden yolks while eating eggs? If yes, then stop doing that right now! Egg yolks are loaded with vitamins, iron, potassium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients. When consumed in moderation, egg yolks, along with the whites, provide you with wholesome goodness in terms of both health and taste. We have compiled some healthy recipes that include the complete egg for you to try. Click here for details.

5. Coffee:

Excessive caffeine consumption is considered bad for your health, which is why many of you prefer avoiding it altogether. But a report by Harvard University says, "For most people, moderate coffee consumption can be incorporated into a healthy diet." According to the report, about two cups of coffee a day are linked to lower risks of diabetes, heart issues, depression, and liver problems, to name a few. Now that you know coffee is actually not that unhealthy, let us teach you how to brew it perfectly. Click here to learn more.

Eat healthy and stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.