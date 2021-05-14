When people think of salads, they only think of greens, greens and greens. But do you know greens alone do not make a hunger filling meal? Besides greens, you also need protein to fend off hunger. Salads have much more to offer in terms of colour, flavour and nutrition. So, now is the time to say 'hello' to healthy protein that will give an additional dose of power to your 'boring' salads. Adding protein rich items like chicken, eggs, chickpeas, lentils and tofu can be a perfect way to have a light and satisfying salad that can also double up as a meal. It will also help in keeping you full and energized for a longer period of time.





Start with some green leafy vegetables and chopped veggies as a base for colour and crunch, then add your preferred proteins, whole grains, some salad dressings and you are good to go.





Here's a list of 5 high protein ingredients that could add power to your salad :

1. Tofu :

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is made from Soybean. It is a power-packed high protein substitute for vegans and vegetarians around the world. Tofu salad is super flavourful, simple to make and very versatile. You can add some cranberries, apple and ginger dressing to make it more appetizing. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cooked chicken breast :

Chicken is a good source of lean protein, which means it contains a high amount of protein with negligible fat content. It can certainly be a healthy, nutritious choice. Reduce the calorie load of chicken breast by serving it over green veggies and other healthy ingredients like seeds, nuts and fruits. Click here for the recipe.

3. Lentils :

Lentils are high in proteins and fibre and low in fat which also makes them a healthy plant-based substitute for meat. Some veggies like refreshing cucumber, red onions, rich sun-dried tomatoes, chopped fresh mint and tangy lemon dressing could make for a deliciously loaded salad. Here's the recipe.





4. Eggs :

Eggs sometimes get a bad rep since their yolk is high in cholesterol, but eating egg as an additional protein in your salad could actually help in absorbing more nutrients. Boiled eggs add a wholesome dose of nutrition to the salad. Try it by adding a flavourful mix of pepper, salt, garlic and onion. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Paneer :

Paneer is an abundant source of protein which can be very beneficial for our health. Sprouts and paneer make a perfect fit as both the ingredients are highly rich in protein content. Click here for the recipe.

Next time, you are having a salad for lunch or dinner, do not forget to add these proteins. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.