Come monsoon and our appetite automatically starts craving for something crispy, greasy and delicious. For example, pakoras, bonda, vada pav and more. These snacks not only satiate our soul but bring a sense of warmth. However, consuming these snacks every other day can really deteriorate one's health. These recipes are deep-fried and mostly made with all-purpose flour. All these things hamper our health, especially for the ones who are following a weight loss diet. Fret not! Here we bring you 5 mushroom recipes that you can enjoy without any guilt. These mushroom recipes are not only healthy but also very delicious. Let's get started.





Here're 5 Low-Cal Mushroom Recipes You Must Try:

1. Clear Mushroom Soup - Our Recommendation

What's better than having a bowl of healthy soup while enjoying the rainy day? We guess nothing! This clear mushroom soup is not just light and healthy, but it also tastes heavenly. To prepare this delectable soup, all you need is just a handful of easily accessible ingredients, and you can rustle up a comforting bowl of soup in a matter of minutes. Wondering how to go about it? Find the recipe here.

2. Warm Mushroom Salad

Here we bring you an amazing salad recipe made with sauteed mushrooms, onion and a little bit of soya sauce for flavour. So, when in the mood to relish a delicious salad, try out this one! Click here for the recipe for mushroom salad.

3. Mushroom Masala Toast

Made with boiled mushrooms tossed in a rustic spice-mix, this recipe is the perfect snack to enjoy tea-time with family. For the weight loss purpose, skip using cheese in this recipe. Click here.

4. Mushroom Brown Rice

Mushrooms and brown rice are both high in fibre and protein. In this recipe, both of these ingredients are tossed together, resulting in a dynamic combo. Adjust salt and pepper according to your taste and there you have your wholesome meal ready. Click here for the recipe of mushroom brown rice.

5. Mushroom-Dal Tikkis

Last up we bring you a tikki recipe that is not only nutritious but also baked, which gives it a healthy twist. Made with protein-rich ingredients like mushroom and dal, this tikki is apt for a healthy snack. Find the recipe here.