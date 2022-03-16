Open the fridge in any Indian household and one thing you can always find is a bowl full of fresh yoghurt! Often known as dahi in our house, this white, creamy and cold dish is a versatile cooking ingredient. We add a little sugar to it and we get the go-to desi dessert "dahi cheeni". Mix in some spices and veggies and we get delicious raita to pair it with our biryani or pulao. And the versatile dahi can be used to prepare curries too. Our love for yoghurt has made us shortlist some delicious vegetarian curries that you can make with a bowl of fresh dahi. These veg dahi curries will give a refreshing and delicious meal for lunch.





5 Veg Dahi-Based Curries | 5 Veg Yoghurt-Based Curries For A Creamy Lunch

1.Dahi Aloo - Our Recommendation

Dahi aloo is a luscious curry that you just cannot resist. All you need are some boiled potatoes, curd and a pool of spices including cumin, asafoetida, garam masala, coriander powder, salt, turmeric powder and red chillli powder.

Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Aloo.

2.Dahi Bhindi

The smooth and silky texture of this preparation is sure to impress even the fussiest of eaters. The dahi bhindi recipe packs the goodness of yoghurt, onion seeds, red chilli powder and green chillies. Pair this creamy dahi bhindi with roti.





Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Bhindi.

3.Dahi Paneer

Our love for paneer has helped us find a unique and delicious paneer curry that will become your next favourite - dahi paneer. The key ingredient to make the gravy for this creamy paneer curry is yoghurt. The paneer is first tossed in spices and pan-fried, then cooked in a flavourful, spicy yoghurt gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Paneer.

4.Dahi Baingan

As the name suggests, the key ingredient of this Odia delicacy is yoghurt and baingan. The dahi baingan is a sour dish and is often served alongside Odia thali. The tangy curry is prepared by filling the baingans with a host of spices, and cooking in yoghurt gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Dahi Baingan

5.Pakoda Kadhi - Our Recommendation

Delicious creamy gravy with soft fried pakodas dipped in it, it is made with gram flour, spices and chillies. A popular lunch dish, you can pair the Punjabi kadhi pakoda with a plate of warm fluffy rice or serve it with hot roti as well.





Click here for the full recipe of Pakoda Kadhi.





