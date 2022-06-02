If you are a non-vegetarian like us, then chicken, fish, and mutton just scream indulgence for you! Just thinking about butter chicken, fish tikka, shami kebab, rogan josh has us drooling, doesn't it?! One can never have a dearth of non-vegetarian recipes, especially when it comes to cooking meat at home. While we do enjoy eating the classic non-veg dishes, we are always on a hunt for trying out something new and delicious. On a hunt for such recipes, we have found out that the Parsi cuisine offers a variety of lip-smacking non-veg dishes, each tasting better than the other. If you are curious about Parsi food, then you must try out these five non-vegetarian recipes.





5 Parsi Non-Vegetarian Recipes You Must Try:

1.Patra Ni Macchi







Patra ni macchi is a classic Parsi fish delicacy that is extremely popular all over India. It is a fish filet coated with green chutney made with coconut, green chillies, coriander, garlic and mint and steamed in Banana leaves.











2. Keema Samosa







Masaledaar keema wrapped in crispy and thin layers of samosa makes for quite the treat! Traditionally, called Patti samosa, this dish has its roots in a Parsi kitchen. However, today the popularity of keema samosa breaks the barriers and goes beyond region.







3. Chicken Farcha







This deep-fried chicken appetiser has a separate fan base, for its mélange of very desi flavours, coupled with juicy, boneless chicken thighs. Chicken farcha is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside and just oh-so-satisfying for every chicken lover out there.











4. Dhansak







An ethnic comfort food, Mutton Dhansak is a quintessential Parsi dish that is perfect to cook even with the leftover meat from the last meal. Creamy mutton dhansak is prepared using rich aromatic masalas and traditional spices. The dish is mild and tangy with just a touch of sweetness.











5.Sali Boti







Salli Boti is a Parsi mutton curry dish where Salli refers to potatoes and Boti means the meat chunks. The mutton is cooked with aromatic spices like jaggery, onion and tomatoes to give it a unique taste. The mutton is garnished with crispy potato lacchas to add an extra crunch.











Try out these recipes and let us know which one is your favourite!