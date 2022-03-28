Kerala is one state that is on everyone's bucket list! The mesmerising Malabar coast, the breathtaking backwaters and the mouth-watering cuisine are just a few reasons why we can't help but fall in love with this beautiful state that is known as 'God's Own Country'. Meanwhile, we may not be able to travel to Kerala at our whim; it shouldn't stop us from enjoying authentic Keralite food at home. Today, our love for food has made us find the recipes of authentic Malabari non-vegetarian dishes that are bound to make you salivate! These dishes shall offer you the taste of the coast in each bite.





5 Non-Veg Malabari Recipes You Must Try:

1.Malabari Prawn Curry

Loaded on the rich and edgy flavours of the South-Indian cuisine, this prawn curry is the best you can get. With red chillies, tomatoes, tamarind and coconut milk, this curry is just the spicy, tangy and flavourful accompaniment you need with a plate of fluffy rice.





2.Malabari Fish Biryani

Fish tossed in a spicy masala intermixed with rice makes for a hearty combination, something that you could consider for a special lunch or dinner. Pair it with delicious raita and mint chutney and savour!

3.Malabar Fish Curry

Malabari fish curry is another recipe straight from the green lands of Kerala is all you need to create a unique meal for your loved ones. This creamy fish curry comes with the goodness of coconut milk and is full of chillies, coriander and mustard seeds.





4.Malabar Chicken Curry

Tender pieces of chicken are cooked in coconut oil and tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds. A variety of spices such as coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and black pepper powder add a zing to the dish.





5.Egg Cutlet

Egg cutlet is a South Indian snack recipe right from the Malabar coast of Kerala. Boiled eggs are prepared in a spicy potato-based masala that is coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried to get crunchy yummy eggs. You will get the spicy flavours of the coast in this delicious snack.





Try out these Malabari recipes and let us know which one is your favourite!



