The world is a treasure map of different cuisines and cooking styles; every region and every country has something that makes it stand out on the culinary map. For our most beloved desi cuisine, it has to be our love for fiery red and thick gravies. Our regular usage of aromatic and strong spices differentiates us from the others. However, Pakistani cuisine is quite similar, sharing a common history of Mughal dishes. It wouldn't be wrong to say that foodies from India would easily adjust to the flavour profile of our neighbouring country. Lahore is the food and culture capital of Pakistan and has been listed by many epicureans as the must-try place when in the country. Needless to say, the Lahori cuisine is a non-veg lover's delight, brimming with rich and robust mutton and chicken curries. The streets of Lahore offer a wide array of drool-worthy delicacies that will surely get you hooked. However, you don't need to make plans to cross the border to enjoy these preparations; you can do so from the comfort of your own kitchen as well. Here is a list of the must-try Lahori dishes that you can make at home.

5 Rich And Robust Lahori Dishes To Make At Home

1. Lahori Hareesa:

Lahori chicken hareesa is often called the sister of the famous dish Haleem. There are different ways to prepare this dish such as Arabic hareesa and Kashmiri hareesa. However, Lahori hareesa is the most popular one. Cooked in delicious moong dal hareesa gravy, the dish tastes amazing with parathas and naan. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Hareesa is made with a moong dal gravy

2. Lahori Chargha:

A whole skinless chicken is coated with a flavour-packed mixture of aromatic spices, ginger, garlic, lemon or lime juice, vinegar, and sometimes even yogurt. The whole chicken is then fried until crisp and golden on both sides. The Lahori chargha is a well-known traditional fried recipe famous in the city of Lahore. Click here for the recipe.





3. Lahori Mutton Karahi:

Lahori Mutton Karahi is made in thick gravy of tomato and onions; the dish is perfect to pair with some rich buttery naan or parathas. Out of the many famous Karahi dishes from Lahore, the mutton karahi is a must-try one. Click here for the recipe.

Mutton karahi is one of the famous Mutton dishes in Lahore

4. Murg Lahori Karahi:

A perfect indulgent dinner dish, the murg karahi is a tangy and tantalising chicken curry fit for any day. Made solely in butter, the chicken karahi has a rich taste to it. It can be enjoyed dry with the ginger garlic masala coating the pieces or you can add some chicken stock to make it juicy according to your preference. Click here for the recipe.





5. Lahori Tawa Tali Macchi:

The Lahori cuisine has many similarities with its neighbouring state of Punjab, and just like the famous Amritsari macchi, the Lahori Tawa macchi is a delicious delight too. It is made by dipping fish fillets in a creamy mixture of rice flour, eggs, cornflour and spices; it is then shallow fried and served with dried dates sauce. Click here for the recipe.

Lahori macchi tastes delicious

If you are a non-vegetarian lover, we urge you to try all the delectable food that the Lahori cuisine has to offer. In fact, you will be surprised by how similar and homely it might feel to bite into many of these recipes. Which one will you try first, let us know in the comments below.