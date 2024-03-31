Soft and fluffy - that's exactly how we like our appe! This South Indian classic dish is popularly enjoyed for breakfast and paired with sambar or coconut chutney. Its love is not just restricted to South India but extends to other parts of the country and abroad as well. Many people are often seen trying their hands at making it at home. Some can ace it in one go, while others find it challenging to achieve that soft texture. Your appe may lack flavour, or it may turn out too hard. If you too face this problem, keep reading, as we'll be sharing pro tips about how to make them perfectly in your kitchen. With these tips, your appe will turn out super soft every single time!

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Soft Suji Appe At Home:

1. Use good quality suji

The quality of the suji is of top priority when making these appe. Since it's the key ingredient in the dish, there's no way you can compromise on this. This doesn't mean you have to buy expensive suji, but just ensure it's fresh and of decent quality. If you use suji that has been lying around in your kitchen for a long time, you naturally won't get the best results.

2. Don't go overboard with the water

To make these appe, suji is mixed along with onions, chillies, salt, and water to prepare a batter. Sure, you need water to combine everything but don't go overboard with it. Many of us usually end up adding extra and this can alter the consistency of the batter. Your appe batter should not be too thin or too thick; it should be of medium consistency.

3. Add baking soda

While preparing the batter, consider adding a pinch of baking soda to it. This wonder ingredient helps aerate the batter, thus ensuring your appe turns out super soft and fluffy. Baking soda releases carbon dioxide into the batter, and this is why it aerates. This trick works like a charm every time, and you've got to try it out yourself to see the incredible results.

4. Allow the batter to ferment

Another thing to keep in mind is that you should always allow the batter to ferment. This step is quite crucial, as it gives the ingredients in the batter enough time to work their magic. Fermenting helps improve the texture and flavor of the batter, and this is something we certainly want while preparing suji appe. It may require a bit of patience, but trust us, the wait is worth it.

5. Cook on the right flame

Lastly, you also need to be mindful of the flame on which you cook the appe. Appe is typically cooked in an appe pan on a low-medium flame. If you cook them on high heat, there is a high chance they will overcook or become too hard. Remember to always keep the flame on medium and also cover the pan to ensure the steam doesn't escape.





With our easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to make suji appe perfectly every single time. To get you started, here's an easy recipe for you.