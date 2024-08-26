Dosa isn't just a staple in South Indian cuisine; it's a crispy, savoury treat loved by folks everywhere. Whether you're munching on it with some spicy sambar and tangy coconut chutney or using the batter to whip up uttapam or idli, dosas are a crowd-pleaser. Making dosa batter involves a bit of fermentation magic, but with ready-made options available, you can have dosas anytime. Still, if you're like many who swear by homemade batter, you might end up with leftovers. No worries! We give you not one, not three but five awesome tips to keep your dosa batter fresh and tasty.





Here Are 5 Mind-Blowing Hacks to Keep Your Dosa Batter Fresh All Week Long:

1. Betel Leaf Trick

Fermentation can make dosa batter go sour faster than you'd like. To keep your batter from turning tangy too soon, drop a betel leaf with its stem into the batter before sealing it. This simple trick can help you store your batter for up to a week without it losing that perfect taste.

2. Airtight Container Hack

An airtight container is your best friend when it comes to storing dosa batter. Once you've made your batter, give it a good mix to remove any air bubbles, then transfer it to your container. Seal it tightly and pop it in the fridge. This keeps the batter smooth and ready for your next dosa craving.

3. Add Coconut Milk

Ever noticed how leftover dosa batter can turn sour and weird? Solve this by adding a splash of coconut milk before storing. This keeps the batter from getting tangy and adds a delicious twist to your dosas when you use it next.

4. Zip Lock Bag Save

For an easy storage solution, grab a zip lock bag. Fill it with dosa batter, squeeze out as much air as possible, and seal it tightly. Store the bag in the fridge, and you'll have a ready-to-go batter that's not only fresh but also takes up less space.

5. Curry Leaves Secret

Curry leaves are a staple in South Indian cooking, but they're also great for storing dosa batter. Just toss a sprig of curry leaves into your batter. This little trick helps extend the shelf life and keeps the batter flavorful.





Pro Tip: Don't leave dosa batter out at room temperature, as it speeds up fermentation. Always take it out of the fridge a couple of hours before use to let it warm up. With these hacks, your batter will stay delicious for a whole week.









