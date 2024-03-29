Succulent and tantalizing, chicken seekh kebabs are a beloved appetizer in Indian cuisine. This dish is made from minced chicken blended with aromatic spices. The mixture is shaped onto skewers and grilled to perfection, resulting in tender and juicy kebabs. However, these kebabs are often laden with fats and oils, making them less than ideal for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. But, did you know that at home, you can make these chicken seekh kebabs in a much healthier way? Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 tips to make Healthy Chicken Seekh Kebabs at home.





Using lean meat for your chicken seekh kebabs can help prevent the consumption of excess calories.

5 Tips To Make Healthy Chicken Seekh Kebabs At Home

1. Choose Lean Chicken

The first and most important step to making healthy chicken seekh kebabs is selecting the right kind of meat. Opt for lean chicken breast or thigh meat as they are lower in fat compared to other types of meats. Remove any excess fat or visible skin before mincing chicken. This won't just reduce the overall calorie content but also ensure your kebabs are leaner and healthier without compromising on taste.

2. Load Up On Fresh Spices

One of the best things about seekh kebabs is the rich and aromatic blend of spices that get mixed with the minced meat's flavour. Instead of relying on store-bought blends, choose fresh herbs and spices to season your chicken. Choose a combination of minced garlic, ginger, green chillies, coriander, mint, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, etc. This won't just enhance the taste of your chicken seekh kebabs but also make them nutritious because of these ingredients.

3. Nutrient-Rich Ingredients

As unusual as it may sound, consider incorporating nutrient-rich ingredients like vegetables and legumes into the mixture. Finely grated carrots, bell peppers, onions, or spinach would not just add beautiful colour and texture to your seekh kebabs but also contribute vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre to your diet. You can also add lentils or chickpeas to increase its nutritional profile.

Add nutritious ingredients to your minced chicken to make it more flavourful.

4. Use Healthier Cooking Methods

While traditional seekh kebabs are grilled or cooked in a tandoor, to make your chicken seekh kebabs healthier, try using alternative methods like baking. Arrange the shaped kebabs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper until they are cooked through or slightly charred on the outside. This will help reduce the amount of fat added while still achieving the delicious taste of minced meat.

5. Serve With Fresh And Light Accompaniments

It won't matter if you compromise on fats during cooking but consume them later in the form of accompaniments. Serve the kebabs with a side salad made with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and a dash of lemon juice for a refreshing contrast. You can also serve alongside a multigrain roti or flatbread.





