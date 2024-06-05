In summer, we look for refreshing and nutritious recipes to replenish ourselves due to the sun beating down on us. This is where Raita comes to our rescue. Easy to make, delicious and versatile, you can have raita any time of the day. Indian meals are often incomplete without raita since it is preferred for its flavourful and cooling properties. Plus, it has several health benefits. Personally, I love all kinds of raita, whether it's made of fruits or vegetables. But, if you ask me one recipe that has my heart across seasons - it's Baingan Raita. I developed a liking for this raita when I was little and my mother would serve it to me during peak summer. I would have a bowl full of dal-chawal along with baingan raita, and I was ready to conquer the world!





Also Read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Eggplant You May Have Not Heard Before





But as easy as this recipe sounds, getting the right balance of smoky eggplant, cool yoghurt and zesty spices can seem tricky. Have you been struggling to make this refreshing raita at home? If yes, then you have landed on the right page. Whether you want to ace the recipe or just brush up your skills, here are 5 tips to perfect the art of making Baingan (eggplant) raita at home.

Choose fresh and firm eggplants to make Baingan raita.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Baingan Raita At Home

1. Choose The Right Baingan (Eggplant)

Just because you have to roast the baingan (eggplant), doesn't mean you compromise on the quality of the vegetable. While making this refreshing raita, make sure to select a nice, plump eggplant that feels firm to press. Avoid picking spongy ones. The fresh, firm eggplant will impart a mild, sweet flavour to your raita, which when combined with the right spices, will give you the perfect balance of taste. Once you choose the right eggplant, make sure to roast it on an open flame. Use a gas stove as it helps you control the flame. Roasting the eggplant will give it a deep, smoky flavor which will elevate the raita.

2. Pick The Perfect Yoghurt

Yoghurt, whether it's homemade or store-bought, serves as the base of your Baingan (eggplant) raita. It provides a cool and creamy canvas for the roasted vegetable. When making this raita, prefer using whole milk yoghurt as it offers a richer, creamier texture to this dish. However, if you want a tangier raita, go for low-fat yoghurt. All in all, choose plain yoghurt rather than flavoured ones as its flavour might clash with other ingredients.

3. Spice It Up

Spices elevate the overall taste of the Baingan (eggplant) raita. A basic tempering of cumin seeds and coriander powder can add flavour to your raita. Whisk the yoghurt so that it has no lumps in it. To make this tempering, heat a pan with a drizzle of oil over medium heat. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds and let them splatter for a few seconds until fragrant. Then add coriander powder and saute for a few seconds. Now add a handful of chopped onions and red chilli powder and mix the ingredients well. Want a spicier kick? Add chopped green chillies or two to amp up the taste levels.

Use coriander or mint leaves to add a burst of flavour to your raita.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Don't Skip The Herbs

Fresh herbs like coriander and mint leaves add a vibrant touch to baingan raita. These not only make the raita visually attractive but also add a burst of freshness that complements the smokiness of the roasted eggplant and the creaminess of the yoghurt. If you feel a bit more adventurous, add some curry leaves and mustard seeds to the oil mixture while preparing the tempering of the raita.

5. Let It Rest

Once you have made the raita, make sure to let it rest for at least 30 minutes. This will allow the various ingredients of the raita to meld and mature together, making it even more flavourful. The roasted eggplant will have time to release its smoky flavour while the spices infuse their aromatic notes.





Also Read: 5 Best Eggplant Recipes To Try At Home: From Caponata To Bagara Baingan & More!

What Can You Eat Baingan Raita With?

Since baingan raita is versatile, you can adjust the spices and their flavour accordingly. You can pair it with any kind of biryani, pulao or even as a side dish to your main meals. The smoky taste of this raita also complements snacks like kebabs, tikkas, and more, also making it a healthier alternative to calorie-laden mayonnaise dips.