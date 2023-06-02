Eggs are a kitchen staple, allowing us to cook a variety of dishes for breakfast, lunch or dinner in minutes. It's no wonder eggs are considered our best companion. Besides being a great source of protein, eggs are a popular choice for those aiming to lose weight. The high protein content keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing hunger pangs. With their versatility, you can create a range of egg dishes. As the weekend approaches and you look forward to spending time with family and friends, it's important to have tasty and easy options that won't keep you in the kitchen for hours. That's why we've compiled a list of special egg-based recipes that are perfect for your weekend indulgence. Let's take a look at these delicious recipes:





Here're 6 Egg Recipes To Try This Weekend:

1.Egg Omelette Biryani







Biryani has a large fan following and is a favourite for many. While biryani is traditionally made with meat, chicken, or vegetables, here we present a unique twist: omelette biryani. You can prepare this delicious biryani in just 20 minutes without any hassle and surprise your family. Click here for the recipe.

2. Egg Masala

As the name suggests, this spicy recipe involves cooking boiled eggs with spices and finishing it off with a delicious tadka (tempering). It can be a great option for lunch or dinner. Click here for the recipe.

3. Egg Manchurian

Manchurian is a well-known recipe that needs no introduction. With numerous variations available, we bring you a delicious recipe for egg manchurian. It's quick and easy to make and will be a perfect snack for your weekend. Click here for the recipe.

4. Egg Paratha

What better way to start your day than with an Egg Paratha—a protein-rich breakfast option? Basic ingredients like wheat flour, onions, and green chillies are all you need to make this wholesome dish. Kickstart your weekend on a healthy note. Click here for the recipe.

5. Egg Makhani

Egg makhani, also known as egg butter masala, is a delightful recipe in which boiled eggs are cooked in a rich and creamy gravy with flavourful spices. You can prepare it in under 15 minutes and pair it with rice or roti based on your preference. Click here for the recipe.

6. Egg Biryani

Last but not least, Egg Biryani is an impressive recipe that will make a great addition to your weekend spread. Made with a combination of hard-boiled and scrambled eggs, this delicious biryani can be enjoyed with a side of salan (curry) and some onion rings. Click here for the recipe.







Try these mouthwatering recipes and make the most of your weekend.







Happy Cooking!