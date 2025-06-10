Are you someone who waits for summer every year just for mangoes? Do you find yourself eating them every day since the season started? If that sounds like you, then welcome to the club. We love mangoes just as much. And this is your sign to take that love to the next level - not just with mango shakes or plain slices, but with bold and tasty chaats. If you have not tried a mango chaat before, you are missing out on a punchy, flavour-packed experience. These street-style mango chaats and salads combine sweet, spicy, and tangy notes that work perfectly together. Ready to go all in? Check out these six mango chaat recipes that should be on your summer menu.

Here Are 6 Yummy Mango Chaats And Salads You Must Try This Summer:

1. Kachcha Aam Chana Chaat

Chana is a classic chaat ingredient that also adds protein to your bowl. Combine chana with raw mango and some chatpata spices to make this tasty chaat recipe. You can enjoy it as an evening snack and even pair it with some nachos. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Peanut And Mango Chaat

Photo: Pexels



Another refreshing mango chaat we want you to try this season is the crunchy, sweet and spicy peanut-mango chaat. Salted peanuts pair deliciously well with sweet mangoes in this refreshing recipe. Add some finely chopped onions, cucumber and spices to complete this dish. Do not forget to drizzle some lemon juice on top. Find the step-by-step recipe for this quick and tasty chaat here.

3. Mango Phalsa Chaat

If you love sweet and tangy fruit chaats, this one is for you. This chaat combines two seasonal ingredients - mangoes and phalsa (Indian Sherbet Berry) - to make a healthy and tasty salad. For the best flavour, choose a Safeda mango that is juicy, sweet and has a bit of tang. Combine these with fresh mint leaves, honey and some spices and your refreshing salad is ready. Check the full recipe here.





4. Desi Mango Salsa

Salsa is a Mexican dish, but the ingredients of this mango salsa are all desi. Mango salsa is the perfect combination of mangoes, onions, and tomatoes, along with some green chillies and refreshing mint and coriander leaves. Add lots of lemon juice and a bit of texture with some crunchy peanuts, desiccated coconut powder and flax seeds. Trust us, you will be making this salad on repeat this summer. See the full recipe here.

5. Corn, Avocado And Raw Mango Salad

Photo: Pexels

Corn is another classic chaat ingredient and adds a sweet flavour and crunchy texture to the salad. In this recipe, we also use avocado to bring more colour and a buttery element to the dish. Complete the tropical vibes with raw mangoes and some juicy pineapple cubes. You can even add this salad to a crunchy taco shell and make it a meal. Here is a complete recipe for you.





6. Mango Litchi Salad

You love juicy mangoes and sweet litchi, but have you ever tried them together? This tasty salad is a combined love letter to these epic summer fruits. Some green chilli, chaat masala and lemon juice add a spicy and tangy twist to these sweet fruits, creating the summer salad of our dreams.





Try all of these incredible mango chaats and salads and tell us which one you like the best. Have you got another interesting mango chaat recipe? Share with us in the comments below.