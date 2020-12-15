6 Spicy Paneer Recipes To Fire Up Your Spread

Cottage cheese is also known as paneer in Hindi

There are two types of people in this world, ones with great spice tolerance, and the ones without. But let us not forget about the third kind, who are well aware that they are not so good with spicy food, but would attempt polishing off a plate of chilli manchurian anyway. That's the quality about spicy food, it always manages to draw takers, irrespective of where it finds itself. These dishes are often more vibrant looking, because of which they look intensely rich as well. Cottage cheese (or paneer as we know it), tastes delicious in a bunch of spicy preparations. Cottage cheese is one of the most versatile ingredients, and its creaminess perfectly complements the hot spices.





Here are some spicy paneer recipes that'll win you over:





1. Chilli Paneer

The fan-base of this Indo-Chinese dish is so diverse that it is the hot-selling dish of every Chinese take-out in every neighbourhood. Chunks of paneer, tossed in a chilly-soy-based sauce with chunky vegetables. Pair with noodles or rice. Click here for recipe.





2. Dum Paneer Kali Mirch

Not spicy red chilli powder, but it is the black pepper that is the star of this hot dish. Paneer kali mirch is an incredibly easy recipe you can prepare in no time with easily available ingredients at home. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spicy Paneer Tikka

You almost guessed this to be here, right? Inarguably one of the greatest vegetarian starters of all times gets a spicy makeover. The smoky and juicy paneer tikkas with some onions and capsicum for the crunch, sounds like a treat to us. Click here for the recipe.





Paneer tikka is one of the most beloved starters of all times





4. Handi Paneer

This dhaba-style dish is ideal for days you are craving for something greasy and good. An irresistible curry laced with goodness of tomatoes, red chillies, onions and all things rich. This gravy dish is thickened by curd; pair it with any bread of your choice with sliced onions on the side. Click here for the recipe.





5. Achaar Wala Paneer

'Achaari' refers to anything that is slightly pickle-like. The achaari masala in this gravy dish is made with the goodness of kalonji seeds, mustard seeds, saunf, red chilly powder and dried red chillies. Pair it with rice or roti. Click here for the recipe.





Achari paneer is a heart-warming melange of spices



6. Saunfia Chaman

A Kashmiri delicacy made with spice-infused fried pieces of paneer tossed in a tomato-based gravy. Saunf (or fennel seeds) add a tempting fragrance to the rice, and the paneer chunks fried in ghee exude a whole another level of richness. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







