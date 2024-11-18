In the age of healthy cooking, the air fryer has emerged as a best friend for many. Why? Well, it's easy to use and gives you the desired crispy, golden dishes with minimal oil. You can practically cook anything and everything in the air fryer (with proper instructions, of course!). When it comes to fish, this kitchen appliance can truly be a game-changer – offering a perfect balance of crunch and tenderness. But, as easy as it sounds, air-frying fish isn't that simple. Since it is delicate meat, air-frying fish can lead to several "oops" moments that can ruin your seafood feast. Are you thinking of air-frying fish for a dish? Then you've landed on the right page! Avoid these 7 mistakes to make sure you get the desired fish dish every time.





Here Are 7 Mistakes You Should Avoid While Air Frying Fish

1. Not Preheating

While quickly putting all the items in the air fryer basket may look tempting, skipping the preheating step can ruin your fish. Preheating is important as it helps cook the fish evenly, removing the possibility of undercooking or overcooking the dish. If you preheat an air fryer, your fish fillet will start cooking instantly, giving you that crispy exterior and moist interior. Trust us, it only takes a few minutes to preheat the air fryer, but this small step can make a huge difference. So, don't skip this step to make restaurant-style fish at home!

2. Using Butter to Air Fry Fish

You'd be surprised to know that you don't need a lot of fat to air-fry fish. While a dash of butter can improve the fish's flavour, it can actually ruin your appliance. Butter can be a poor choice at the lowest settings on your air fryer since it has an exceptionally low smoke point. If you're not careful, your butter will break down in the air fryer, and smoke will come out of the appliance. The same thing will happen if you use cold-pressed oils. Instead, aim to use oils with high smoke points, like avocado, canola, or sesame oils, to avoid discomfort.

3. Not Wrapping Your Fish

It is a common mistake to just place fish fillets in the air fryer basket, set the timer, and wait – but this will extract the moisture once the air fryer is in full swing with its hot air. To save your time and dish, always wrap the fish to retain its tenderness. Use tin foil with a little bit of lemon juice or white wine so that the fish cooks and steams in the parcel itself. This will also add different flavours to your dish and prevent it from browning.

4. Overcrowding the Basket

Are you in a rush? Well, you might want to slow down a little if you're making fish in your air fryer. Placing too many fish fillets into the air fryer basket can ruin your dish. The thing is, the air fryer works like a conventional oven by rotating hot air around the basket. If you crowd the basket with too many fish fillets – especially thick ones – it won't get enough breathing room to cook properly. Cook in batches if you need to, and thank us later.

5. Not Lining Your Air Fryer Basket

If you're cooking fish in an air fryer, lining the basket with parchment paper is a must. This will save you a lot of trouble with cleaning the basket. When you use parchment paper, the juices released from the fish stay neatly in the liner and don't drip to the bottom of the basket. This cooks the fish evenly while also soaking it in its own juices. Moreover, using parchment paper will help prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the basket.

6. Not Patting Dry The Fish

Excess moisture is the enemy of fish! If you don't pat dry your fish fillets before seasoning, you'll likely end up with steamed fish and a mushy exterior. Use a paper towel to dab the excess moisture before marinating your fish. This will ensure the seasoning or breadcrumbs stick properly and allow the air fryer to get its signature crunch.

7. Air Frying Wet-Battered Fish

Air fryers are often seen as deep fryers that give you the desired crispiness without the added fat, but they don't really fry food. They can achieve crispiness and browning without much fat, but wet-battered fish is not really suitable for the appliance. This is because, once the air fryer starts working, it could blow off the batter before it crisps, causing it to drip to the bottom of the machine. To make fish crispy, choose a dry breaded coating or tighten it with an egg wash to secure it.