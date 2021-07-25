After a long working day, the idea of entering the kitchen and cooking dinner doesn't give us a lot of happiness, all you would want to do is order in some food from your favourite restaurants. We have all been there, done that. But we also know it's not always a good idea to call for that pizza or Chinese takeaway, and then end up feeling guilty about the amount of greasy food that goes into the tummy. In such cases, don't you wish you knew how to fix a meal in under an hour? We have a handful of weeknight recipes that are easy, quick, and feel-good.





From rice to noodles, a wholesome meal can be ready in just about 30 minutes. Here are seven recipes that we swear by:

There's nothing better than this spicy rice dish to soothe your tastebuds as well as your soul. The tomato puree and spices add a zing to the dish, it is pretty simple to make and filling too!

Tomato rice is a tangy and spicy rice dish

Mix rava, flour, rice flour, and water half an hour before cook time. Add vegetables to up the game and fry the batter in crisp discs. Chutney or sambhar is a great accompaniment.

This fried flatbread from Bihar is a healthy choice for weeknight meals. What steals the show is the filling comprising of sattu, ajwain, lemon juice and a few spices. Stuff them in atta dough balls, roll them out and fry on tawa. Pair with pickle to make it more comforting.

A paratha soaked in ghee has always been the ultimate comfort meal

If you are craving Italian, you can cook this dish in under 30 minutes. The flavours of cheese, herbs, nuts and pesto sauce make it an irresistible choice.

Noodles could be made the oriental way, and quickly. Add finely chopped vegetables to a bowl, followed by boiled noodles. Drizzle vinegar and soy sauce. Mix well and dinner's ready.

For mushroom lovers, here's a lazy and yummy way to whip up dinner. Cook the mushrooms in sautéed onions and garlic. Add mushroom stock. Finish with cream and pepper, and you have a fine meal.

The flavours of mushroom and cream do wonders together

Fish lovers can have a quick-fix dinner too. Mash butter and garlic. Take half of it and use it to cook the salmon. Add the other half later to make a creamy sauce.





So, here is the list of the quick-fix weeknight meals for you. We hope you enjoy trying out these recipes in your kitchen.