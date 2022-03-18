Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day, but you may not always have time to prepare something spectacular every morning. We've compiled a list of quick and low-calorie breakfast alternatives that will brighten even the busiest morning. This list of the most delectable and satisfying breakfast recipes will motivate you to even get out of bed. Are you craving something savoury? Well, we have green pea upma on the menu. If you want eggs, we've got you covered there, too. The best part is that these low-calorie breakfasts may be prepared in about 30 minutes.

Oats idli is a low-calorie breakfast that is high in vitamins, minerals, and proteins. It strikes the optimum balance between taste and health. It's a simple recipe that goes well with onion chutney. Because oats are strong in minerals, vitamins, and proteins, this dish has a high nutritional value without sacrificing flavour.

Pancakes can be a delectable breakfast option, that's rich in taste and health. These quinoa pancakes can be prepared in just 20 minutes. All you need is a handful of ingredients, including quinoa flour, milk, salt, honey among others, easily available at home and you are set to savour this treat. Don't forget to pair it up with maple syrup and fresh fruits.

This dish not only saves you time in the morning when you're in a rush, but it also provides your body with some much-needed vitamins. Sprouts chaat is a mouth-watering combination of kala channa, soya beans, moong dal, rajma, and other traditional chaat ingredients. And it's low in calories.

Most of us like to stick to the traditional breakfast options when we start our day. So, at such times, you can safely place your trust in this drool-worthy green pea upma loaded with proteins and cooked with simple spices. Those who are trying to lose weight can have this breakfast without worrying at all. Green pea upma is light, tasty and simple.

If you want to cook a super tasty and nutritious breakfast in less than 30 minutes, this Indian pancake will never let you down. Moong dal chilla is also low in calories. Of course, you are free to use whichever topping you choose. Many people, though, prefer it with a dollop of homemade pickle or chutney.

Scrambled eggs are one of the most simple and low-calorie ways to prepare and eat eggs. They can be made in less than 10 minutes. When you don't have any breakfast ideas but want to eat something that will tickle your tastebuds, try these scrambled eggs.

7) Poha

This breakfast dish will is high in nutritional content and is also weight-loss-friendly. It requires just a few easily-available ingredients like onions and curry leaves. Poha might be the answer to your lazy mornings.

Try these easy and low-calorie breakfast ideas to rustle up a tasty meal on busy mornings.