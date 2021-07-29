When you are trying to lose those extra pounds, the smallest of meals can get you worried about your calorie intake, even if it is a glass of juice or a fruit shake. You are stuck in the dilemma of wanting to hydrate and stay cool on one hand and constantly worrying about the calories intake on the other. We know how unsettling that feeling is, so we suggest that you ditch all the store bought, or calories laden juices and instead go for these refreshing detox drinks that not only are much lower on sugar and calories but also help improve your digestion - which further facilitates weight loss.





6 Wonderful Health Benefits of Detox Drinks





Here are 7 summer detox drinks that you can try right about now:

1. Detox water :

Loaded with summer essentials like lemon, mint and pineapple, this detox water can be the perfect way to start your day. All you need to do is soak all the ingredients for half an hour and its ready to be chugged. Click here for the recipe.

Detox water is the most simple and easy way to detoxify

2. Cucumber and kiwi juice :

Cucumber has always been a part of our summer diet because of its high-water content and its ability to cool the body down. Add the sweet flavours of kiwi to this and you've got yourself a vibrant green yummy detox drink, perfect to get you back on track after a draining workout. Click here for the recipe.

3. Coconut water with lemon and mint :

Coconut water is another summer essential that we Indians prefer - add the tangy lime juice along with the freshness of mint and you got yourself the perfect summer cooler which will help in digestion and also increasing immunity.





4. Orange and carrot drink :

Oranges and carrots are both considered beneficial for providing Vitamin C and being low on calories, respectively. Combine both of them and you have a tangy and sweet drink which will help you flush out the toxins and quench your thirst at the same time. Read about it here.

Orange and carrot both are loaded with nutrients

5. Lemon and coriander drink :





The freshness of coriander and the citrusy flavour of lemon go really well together, use chilled water to soak these for an hour or overnight and enjoy this early morning for a true fresh start to your day.





6. Jeera-dhaniya-saunf water :

If you thought these common Indian spices have no other use than adding flavour to your curries, then you are extremely wrong. Jeera is known to be great for aiding metabolism, dhaniya is loaded on variety of minerals and vitamins and saunf is said to have cooling effects on our body and skin.





7. ABC detox drink :

The ABC (or Apple Beetroot Carrot) detox drink tastes as interesting as its name. The combination of these 3 ingredients makes this drink high on fibers, low on calories, helps fight bad cholesterol and also helps in maintaining great gut health. Read more about this vibrant red drink here.

The vibrant red colour of this drink is sure to turn heads

Weekend Detox Plan By An Expert: Rejuvenate And Reboot





There you have it, 7 summer detox drinks that will keep you cool while also flushing out all the toxins from your body.