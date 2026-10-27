After spending years in the teaching profession in Kashmir, Ruksana Begum decided to follow a different path. Her journey began in 2019, at the age of 48, when she gathered courage to turn her business idea into reality from her Srinagar home.

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With the support of her family, she launched Ghar Batti Food Service. However, leaving a career and starting a business was not easy.





Ruksana often worried if it would work, but she did not let her fears stop her from moving forward. Over time, her small venture became big and now, other than just providing tiffin service, she also supplies food to various events, hospitals, schools and banks.

Speaking with Startup Pedia, Ruksana Begum said, “My mother-in-law taught me a lot about cooking. I learned all these dishes and techniques from her, and I still carry those things with me in my cooking today.”





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The 55-year-old started Ghar Batti Food Service with very little money, as she only needed a tiffin box to begin her work. She prepared food at home, using her own gas, spices and other ingredients. During the initial days, she handled almost everything alone. Soon after she started getting regular orders, other family members also joined the work.





Now, Ruksana works with a team of four people to manage the orders and prepare food for customers.

“There is no age limit. A person has to be patient. If you have patience, you can overcome the challenges and achieve what you want.”





Ruksana Begum ran her tiffin service for almost a year before deciding to try something different. She wanted a business model with more freedom, so she started accepting catering orders for events. People who had already tasted her food began asking her to cook during special occasions. The idea worked and now she sometimes handles 10 to 12 events in a month.





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At Ghar Batti Food Service, customers can enjoy Kashmiri delights such as rogan josh, yakhni, dum olav and mirchi korma. The menu also has palak paneer, chicken 65, chilli chicken and butter chicken. During winter, the business serves harissa, along with pickles, smoked fish and other local foods.