Many of us ignore breakfast and consider dinner to be the most important meal of the day. We get to sit down with our family for one proper meal after a long, exhausting day, which is what makes it so wonderful. And one of the main reasons why most of us eat large meals at night is to make up for our rushed meals during the day. But all that food will be sitting in our stomachs without completely digesting while our bodies are at rest. For this reason, it's essential to eat light meals at night and heavy meals at breakfast. If you have recently experienced digestive issues, try avoiding these foods for dinner.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid At Night:

1. Fried Food

Dinner should not include deep-fried foods like kofte, pakode, fried fish, chicken, or potatoes since the excessive amounts of oil that have been soaked into the meal make them very difficult to digest. Instead, you should substitute them with dishes that have been lightly pan-fried and cooked in less oil.

It's best to avoid tikki and samosa for dinner. Photo Credit: istock

2. Fatty Food

It's okay to have healthy fats, which we get from nuts and seeds, however, saturated fats should be avoided at night as these can increase one's cholesterol levels. Cut down on buttery foods like cookies and cakes as deserts.





3. Meaty Dishes

Meat lovers should know that meats like chicken, mutton, pork, and beef take the longest to digest as compared to other foods. If you can't totally avoid eating meat dishes for dinner, ensure to take care of the portion and balance it with vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.

Meats take the longest to digest as compared to other foods. Photo Credit: istock

4. Sugary Food

We all have a sweet tooth for deserts and having them just completes our meals. However, this wouldn't be the best choice. Sugared drinks, candies, cakes, ice-creams take time to digest and may cause bloating and indigestion.





5. Carbohydrate-Rich Food

Some of the most consumed carbohydrate-rich foods are potatoes, wheat flour, rice, breads, etc. These are complex to digest and stay longer in our stomach. Instead of having it for dinner, you can eat it for either breakfast or lunch, as your body will be active all day and it will be processed faster.

6. Dairy Products

It is hard to digest dairy products as they contain lactose and sugar, which are complex for digestion. Foods like milk, paneer, and cheese may cause gas and bloating. This may lead to uneasiness in stomach and can also result in indigestion.

If you are lactose intolerant, avoid having milk in your meals. Photo Credit: istock

It's best suggested to have light meals at night, as they are easy to digest and result in better sleep.