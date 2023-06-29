A few things in life provide instant joy, and one of them is a good old chocolate cake. From being a part of our birthday celebrations to special moments in life, this cake has been a constant for us. No matter how many fancy desserts we indulge in, somehow, we always find ourselves coming back to a classic chocolate cake. It's something that is truly comforting and our go-to option for times when we feel those sweet cravings kick in. If you're a home baker, you'd know that an oven is a must-have piece of equipment to bake cakes. But not everyone has access to one, which is why they prefer ordering it from outside. However, there are numerous other ways to bake a chocolate cake, one of them is baking in a pressure cooker. Here is a simple chocolate cake recipe that you can bake in a pressure cooker, and the results will surely surprise you.

Photo Credit: Istock

Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe: How To Make Chocolate Cake In A Pressure Cooker

To begin with, we first need to line the baking tin with butter paper. You can also apply some butter directly to the pan and dust it with maida. Start by sifting the maida, cocoa powder, and baking powder into a bowl. Add in the softened butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla essence. Beat the ingredients using a whisk until they are well combined. (Make sure there are no crumbs). Now, add in the eggs one by one and beat the batter until it becomes smooth.

Heat the pressure cooker, covered with the lid but without the pressure, for 4-5 minutes on a high flame. Place the cake tin in it. Close the lid without applying pressure, lower the flame, and let it cook until done. This will take around 25 to 30 minutes. You can check if the cake is ready or not by gently inserting a toothpick into it. If it comes out clean, that means your chocolate cake is ready to be relished! For the complete recipe for chocolate cake in a pressure cooker, click here.

How To Prevent The Tin From Sticking To The Pressure Cooker?

Do you struggle to take out the baking tin from the cooker once it's baked? This is a common problem when baking cakes in a pressure cooker. To avoid this, you must always apply some butter to the insides of the cooker. Make sure you grease the baking tins nicely as well. Another thing that you can do is place some salt under the tin, as this will prevent it from sticking by acting as a barrier.





Try this easy chocolate cake recipe and share your experience with us in the comments below. For more cake recipes, click here. Happy Baking!