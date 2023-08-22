Working in a kitchen requires not only patience but also management skills. It's not only about cooking elaborate meals; ensuring that your pantry is always stocked with essential ingredients is also a skill in itself. There are so many different types of foods and ingredients that we require to make a kitchen fully functional. And to ensure this, we often end up buying these essentials in bulk without realising how long they'll stay fresh. The way you store your food is, of course, key to maintaining its shelf life. Some may last long enough, and others may go bad quickly before you know it. Find out which ones you need to be careful about while buying:

Also Read: How Long Do These 7 Regular Foods Last In A Freezer?

Here Are 5 Commonly-Used Foods That May Expire Sooner Than You Think:

1. Flour

Flour is something that we simply cannot do without. It is required to make a whole variety of breads and even some snacks. Since it's used so extensively, we usually buy it in large sacks. This may provide you relief from the monthly hassle of going and shopping for flour, but storing it in such large quantities isn't such a great idea. If you're able to finish it within 5-6 months, then you need not worry. But if it remains unused beyond that, there are high chances of it being infested with bugs, and this will obviously make it go bad.

2. Oats

Oats have emerged as a popular superfood in recent times. It is a go-to option for people trying to lose weight or eating healthy in general. This is why we make sure to have it stocked in our kitchen at all times. Oats generally remain in good condition for about a year if stored properly in an airtight container. But if you use them right from the pack and forget to seal it, they'll only last you for up to 2-3 months. Make sure never to buy them in bulk and always store them properly for a longer shelf life.

3. Baking Powder

Realising you've run out of baking powder in the middle of baking is one of the most annoying feelings ever. To prevent this, we often end up buying multiple packs of baking powder to save us in such emergency situations. However, it turns out that this baking essential does not have a long shelf life. Its leavening properties usually last for up to a year, after which its quality starts to deteriorate and won't give you the desired results.

Also Read: How To Increase Shelf Life Of Fruits In Your Kitchen: Easy Tips And Tricks

4. Canned Foods

Canned foods are a popular choice among people who lead busy lives. If you've been buying them in bulk, then it's time to reconsider your decision. It's true that canned foods help save time and may last longer since they're practically inside a can at all times. They can last anywhere between 1 to 1 and a half years. But if, anywhere during this duration, you end up damaging its seal, it'll get spoiled really quickly.

5. Exotic Vegetables

Do you think the more exotic a food item is, the better its shelf life is? Well, that's not true at all. Exotic vegetables like broccoli, lettuce, celery, and mushrooms should all be consumed within a week of being bought. If you keep them around for any longer, they can rot and lose their nutritional value. Always store them in a cool, dry place to keep them fresh.

Photo Credit: iStock

Not consuming foods within certain time frames can have a drastic impact on their quality. Make sure not to leave them around for too long in order to reap the benefits.