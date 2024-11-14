As the crisp winter air begins to flow, our bodies crave something warm and nourishing. And honestly, what better way to embrace the winter season than with a hearty bowl of soup? There are endless varieties of soups that are both delicious and immune-boosting. You might think that all immunity-boosting soups are made with meat, but what if we told you there's a vegetarian soup that will strengthen you from within? Yes, you read that right! Here, we're bringing you an amazing soup recipe made with Amla! Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a tangy fruit with countless health benefits, making it the perfect base for a nourishing soup. Are you a fan of Amla? If yes, that's great! If not, you will be! Read on to learn how to make this wholesome soup at home.





Why Should You Eat Amla Soup This Winter?

Amla soup is a perfect way to add more nutrients to your diet. Here are some simple reasons why amla is good for you:

Boosts Immunity: Amla is packed with vitamin C, which is known to boost immunity. It also contains antioxidants that help fight off the flu.

Good for Digestion: Amla is rich in fibre and provides instant relief from constipation, acidity, and stomach ulcers.

Good for Diabetes: Amla can prevent blood sugar spikes, thanks to the soluble fibre present in it.

Improves Hair Health: For centuries, we Indians have been using amla oil to nourish our hair. This is possible due to the presence of vitamin C in it.

What Can You Do To Balance The Tanginess Of Amla Soup?

To enhance and balance the flavours of amla soup, you can add a little bit of jaggery or honey. This creates a perfect harmony between sweet, sour, and savoury flavours. While the cooked dal in this recipe will balance the tanginess, adding jaggery or honey is a great option if you're sensitive to extremely tangy dishes. These ingredients won't just make it delicious but also boost its nutritional profile!

How To Make Amla Soup | Amla Soup Recipe

Making amla soup at home is extremely simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator @auraartofhealthyliving on Instagram. To make this soup:

1. Prepare Amla

Take a handful of amlas and wash them. Dry them before chopping them into small pieces. Transfer to a blender and grind them with pepper, cumin, green chillies, turmeric, and salt. Pour the mixture into a bowl. Now, add ½ cup cooked dal and water, then mix well.

2. Prepare Tempering

In a pan, heat some ghee. Once hot, add dry red chillies and curry leaves. When they start to splutter, pour in the amla mixture along with some coriander. Let the mixture heat, and turn off the heat before it begins to boil. Pour it into a soup bowl and enjoy!

Will you try this amla soup recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.