Makhanas, also known as fox nuts, have become a go-to healthy snack for many. You will find them everywhere-from temple prasad to every second kitchen shelf. They are light, crunchy, and loaded with calcium, protein, and antioxidants. So honestly, what is not to love? Still, let us be real, plain roasted makhanas can start to feel a bit dull. The good part? You do not need to compromise on health to give your snack bowl a flavour upgrade. If you are someone who snacks on makhanas regularly, you need to try these five fun ways to switch things up.

(Photo: Pexels)

Here Are 5 Flavourful Makhana Recipes That Keep It Healthy

1. Masala Makhanas

This classic masala-style makhana snack never goes out of style. Just heat a teaspoon of cold-pressed mustard oil and toss in some jeera, haldi, red chilli powder, and a bit of black salt. Add the makhanas and slow roast till they are crisp and evenly coated. It is quick, filling, and way better than any packet of namkeen out there.

2. Curry Leaf And Peanut Makhanas

Give your makhanas a South Indian vibe with this mix. Dry roast curry leaves and crushed peanuts, then add some ghee-roasted makhanas. Finish with a pinch of hing, salt, and crushed black pepper. The crunch from the peanuts and the strong curry leaf aroma makes this mix super moreish. Bonus: Curry leaves are known to help with digestion and hair health.





3. Cheesy Makhanas

Craving cheese but want to stay on track? Roast your makhanas and coat them in grated cheese, dried oregano, garlic powder, and black pepper. Instead of butter, use a light olive oil spray to help the seasoning stick. This healthy cheesy makhana version gives you that snacky feeling without going overboard.

4. Tangy Chaat Style Makhanas

Feeling like something khatta-meetha? Try a dry bhel-style makhana mix. Use roasted makhanas, add chopped onions, tomatoes, fresh coriander, and sprinkle some chaat masala, kala namak, and lemon juice. Toss it all together right before serving so the makhanas stay crisp. This one gives you total street food feels minus the fried guilt.





5. Sweet Makhanas

If your sweet tooth kicks in post-dinner, go for this dessert-style snack. Dry roast some sesame seeds along with the makhanas. In another pan,melt jaggery with a splash of water to get a sticky syrup. Mix the two quickly so the syrup coats well. Let it cool before eating. It tastes just like caramel popcorn but is made with good-for-you ingredients.





