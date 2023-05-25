Indians and their love for poori need no introduction. We've all grown up eating this deep-fried bread and have fond memories associated with it, especially around festivals and weekends. The sheer joy of poking into a hot and fluffy poori as it whiffs off steam was unmatchable. And this love for poori remains unchanged to date, as you'll often find people experimenting with it in numerous ways. Masala poori, spinach poori, bedmi poori, luchi poori, or even beetroot poori, you will never run out of options! If you've already tried all these exciting varieties of poori but wish to try more, we've got a yummy solution for you: make stuffed gobhi poori!

As the name suggests, this poori has a delicious gobhi (cauliflower) stuffing and gives an interesting twist to regular poori. It's also a great way to make someone relish this veggie who probably does not like its taste that much. Prepare this poori for breakfast or lunch, and we are sure you'll absolutely love it. You can relish it as is or pair it with chole, raita, or pickles. Aren't you slurping already? Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: Make Garlic Potato Poori For A Special Feast With Family (Recipe Video)

Can Stuffed Gobhi Poori Be Baked Instead Of Deep-Fried?

Yes, you can definitely bake these pooris instead of deep-frying them if you're looking for a healthier alternative. This reduces the amount of oil used in the recipe by a significant amount, making it ideal for someone who's trying to keep their weight in check. The procedure for making the poori remains the same; all you have to do is pop it in the oven instead of a kadhai.

How To Ensure That The Pooris Puff Up While Frying?

Most people struggle to achieve that soft and fluffy texture at home. For best results, we suggest you allow the dough to rest for some time before you roll it out. This allows the gluten to expand and helps make the pooris softer. Another thing to keep in mind while making pooris is to roll out the dough evenly. It shouldn't be too thick or too thin.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: Make This Unique Banana (Kela) Puri For Festive Meals (Watch Recipe)

Stuffed Gobhi Poori Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Gobhi Poori

First, we need to prepare the dough for the poori. For this, combine atta, haldi, salt, and ghee in a large bowl. Gradually add water to make a smooth dough. Cover the prepared dough with a wet cloth and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. (This helps in making the pooris softer).

For the stuffing, add grated cauliflower, green chillies, roasted peanuts, red chilli powder, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, and salt to a bowl. Mix well and divide the mixture into equal-sized balls. Now, take a small portion of the dough and roll it out evenly. Place the gobhi stuffing in the centre and gently fold all the edges to seal everything together. For the complete recipe for stuffed gobhi puri, click here.





Prepare this yummy treat at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more poori recipes, click here.