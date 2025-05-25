Indian cuisine is known to derive its complex flavours from different spices. One of the most famous spices used in many regions of the country on a daily basis is cardamom (called "elaichi" in Hindi). Cardamom is one of the most expensive spices in the world. But that's not the only reason it's a treasured ingredient. It has traditionally been used in a wide variety of dishes and drinks, lending them a distinctive flavour no other spice can. If you're someone who loves cardamom or someone who simply wants to use cardamom more often, we have some special tips for you. Here are some key facts to know about it before you start cooking:

How To Use Cardamom While Cooking: Explore The Different Forms Of This Spice

Whole Cardamom Pods

Cardamom pods are often used whole. Sometimes, they are crushed slightly in a mortar and pestle before being added to a dish/drink. Doing so loosens the flavours from the covering as well as the seeds inside.

Cardamom Seeds

Cardamom seeds contain most of the flavour. Photo Credit: Unsplash



In certain cases, only cardamom seeds are used. They are considered the most flavourful part and have many applications while cooking.

Cardamom Powder

Using ground cardamom or cardamom powder is a convenient way to infuse food and drink with its flavour. This powder can be made using the whole pod or only the seeds. However, note that cardamom powder tends to lose its aroma gradually after being ground. So make it fresh and don't store it for too long.

Cardamom Oil or Extract

Cardamom extract is derived from its seeds. This specific kind of flavouring can be used while cooking and baking.

Green Cardamom Versus Black Cardamom

Cardamom has two major types, distinguishable by their outer colour: green cardamom and black cardamom. While the green kind has a light and sweet flavour, the black one is known to have a strong and earthy aroma. This distinction influences the kind of recipes they are used in. Green cardamom is commonly used in desserts and drinks, while black cardamom is considered more suitable for savoury dishes.

Love Cardamom? Here Are 5 Ways To Enjoy Its Flavour

1. Brew cardamom tea

In India, one of the most popular ways to use cardamom is to infuse its flavour into tea (with or without milk). This drink, known as elaichi chai, is a beloved staple in many households. Crushed green cardamom pods are generally used for this purpose, and they are strained before the tea is served. But this doesn't mean tea is the only hot beverage compatible with cardamom. In many Middle Eastern countries, cardamom is used to flavour coffee too.





2. Infuse cold drinks with cardamom flavour

You can also infuse other drinks with cardamom flavour. These include healthy smoothies, milkshakes, traditional recipes like lassi and thandai, and even selected mocktails and cocktails. In the case of milk-based drinks, use cardamom powder for a smooth incorporation.

3. Enhance desserts with cardamom

Green cardamom can work wonders for your desserts by giving them a complex aroma. You can use cardamom to flavour cookies, cakes, puddings and even ice cream. Here's a recipe for a rose cardamom cake for inspiration. Alternatively, you can also check out this recipe for cardamom biscuits. Many traditional Indian dessert recipes feature cardamom as a key ingredient, although the overall quantity used may not be much. For example, it is used while preparing delicacies like kheer, gulab jamun, phirni, shrikhand, different types of halwa, etc.





4. Use cardamom with other whole spices

Cardamom is used in various spice mixes. Photo Credit: Unsplash

In Indian kitchens, both green and black cardamom are used along with other whole spices for multiple reasons. For instance, this combination is used as the base for biryani masalas, specific types of tadka (tempering) and traditional spice mixes like garam masala. Cardamom complements the intricate aromas of other spices, and they all come together to build layers of flavour in a particular dish.

5. Add cardamom to curries and stews

While using cardamom for savoury dishes, you don't always need to turn it into some form of masala first. Since cardamom has a unique flavour of its own, you can also use it directly along with just a few spices and other basic ingredients. Many curries and stews can benefit from the addition of cardamom (either powdered or crushed). Here's a recipe for a cardamom lamb curry you must try.





