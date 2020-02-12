Cauliflower Recipes: 5 Delectable Gobhi Snacks For Your Dinner Spread 

If you think a vegetarian spread is most likely to be a combination of a few paneer and aloo-based dishes, you are either living in a bubble or too reluctant to explore the options that are out there. With more and more people tending towards a plant-based diet, the options have increased manifold. The recent obsession with cauliflower is proof. Cauliflower has been an intrinsic part of our daily meals since time immemorial, but the way it has captured the imagination of chefs around the world now, is awe-inspiring. Cauliflower rice, cauli soup, cauliflower steak and cauliflower pizza - are all the rage in the F&B world currently for its low-carb benefits. A 100-gram portion of cauliflower contains just 25 calories as per the data by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Gobhi can be all things savoury and decadent too if you will.





Gobhi Snacks: If you are planning to host a dinner at your place, here are some snack ideas you may consider.







1. Tandoori Gobhi





Think tandoori and you are bound to think about tandoori chicken, but this vegetarian alternative to the classic snack is no less a sensation too. Hot, crispy and smoky, tandoori gobhi tastes best when paired with pudina chutney. You can try any dip or chutney of your choice.





2. Gobhi 65

Spice coated gobhi fried golden. This quick stir-fry recipe is sure to liven up your spread. The fiery melange of flavours is sure to make you drool.





3. Chilli Gobhi





Chilli and eclectic, this delish snack is an excellent Indo-Chinese delicacy that is sure to impress your guests. You can have it with rice or have it all by itself, the choice is yours. Making it at home allows you to monitor the spicy quotient of it.





4. Bharwaan Gobhi





'Bharwaan' in Hindi translates to 'stuffed'. In this recipe, cauliflower florets are first blanched, and then stuffed with a yummy cheese and khoya filling. It is then coated in a thick besan batter and deep fried till golden. There, we saw you slurping!





5. Shashlik-e-Gobhi





The sizzling appetiser is sure to be the talking point of your dinner. Tomato, onion, capsicum and marinated cauliflower carefully placed in a skewer and grilled to perfection. This shashlik is sure to be a hit with everyone alike.











Try these recipes at home and let us know which ones you like the best.















