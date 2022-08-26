We can all agree on this - nothing feels better than realising it's a Friday evening. After a long and hectic week, we deserve some pampering! And what defines comfort better than indulging in our favourite food? While there is a plethora of options to choose from, Indo-Chinese cuisine never fails to satisfy our taste buds. Don't you agree? It offers hot and spicy flavours of Indian and Chinese food - all in one. From mouth-watering manchurian, fried rice to hakka noodles, dim sums and more - these dishes offer a burst of flavours. So, if you're craving some Indo-Chinese food this weekend, how about making some chowmein? Here we bring you a delicious chicken chowmein recipe that you can easily make at home.





Also read: How To Make Kolkata-Style Egg Chowmein In Just 20 Mins





Chowmein is a popular street-food item that is made using stir-fried noodles with veggies or meat and flavoured with Chinese sauces. It is spicy, greasy and extremely flavourful. This chicken chowmein has shredded chicken tossed in glossy noodles with soya sauce, celery, vinegar and chilli sauce. Make this super easy recipe to satiate your Indo-Chinese cravings this weekend. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Chicken Chowmein Recipe: How To Make Chicken Chowmein

To begin with the recipe, we first need to boil the noodles. In a large saucepan, add around 5 cups of water, noodles, salt and oil. Cook the noodles till you can feel its texture when pressed between the thumbnail and forefinger. Once done, drain the water immediately and put them under running cold water.

Rub the remaining 1 tbsp of oil into the noodles and leave in a colander to drain further. Next, heat 6 tbsp of oil in a pan and stir-fry the onions and garlic over high heat. Add the chicken and salt and turn around a few times. Add the soya sauce, celery, vinegar and chilli sauce. Mix well. Add the boiled noodles, mix well and serve hot. Chicken chowmien is ready!





Also read: Watch: 6 Quick Tips To Make Street-Style Chowmein Like A Pro











For the complete recipe of chicken chowmein, click here.











Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.