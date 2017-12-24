SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Christmas 2017: 8 Boozy Desserts To Make The Festive Season Merrier!

Christmas 2017: 8 Boozy Desserts To Make The Festive Season Merrier!

   |  Updated: December 24, 2017 10:48 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Christmas 2017: 8 Boozy Desserts To Make The Festive Season Merrier!
Highlights
  • The season to make merry, spread cheer and feasting is here
  • One of the most significant part of Christmas is the boozy desserts
  • 'Tis the season to let go of all bars and feast
The season to make merry, spread cheer and feasting is here. We are talking about Christmas. With the dipping temperatures, it is getting only harder by the day to keep our winter cravings at bay. But look, Christmas is here! 'Tis the season to let go of all bars and feast and indulge to your heart's content! (Diets  and weight loss plans can wait). One of the most significant part of Christmas is the dessert. Some of the traditional desserts also make use of liquors like Brandy, rum and whiskey to make them more amazing. This festive season, how about making some boozy treats loved and adored across globe?

Here are 8 Boozy desserts for your Christmas party you can prepare at home

1. White Russian Cake

The boozy cake has the most delicious mix of vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's you would ever find in one place. The sugary and delectable cake is one tipsy treat we can't say no to.
 
cake
The sugary and delectable White Russian cake is one tipsy treat we can't say no to

2. Boozy Pears In Spiced Red Wine

'Tis the season to make merry and indulge. Peeled and de-seeded pears poached in a spiced red wine mixture is one delicious treat you can't afford to miss this Christmas.
 
pear 650
Peeled and de-seeded pears poached in a spiced red wine mixture is one delicious treat

3. Rum Balls

Rum, chocolate and Christmas festivities go hand in hand. Celebrate with these indulgent chocolate bite-sized balls. You just can't stop at one. 
 
rum balls
Rum, chocolate and Christmas festivities go hand in hand

4. Sugar Dusted Wine Cake

The delectably moist cake with a hint of wine and sugar has indulgence written all over it. Serve with fresh fruits and toppings and spread the cheer.
 
eggless cakeSugar Dusted Wine Cake with a hint of wine and sugar has indulgence written all over it

5. Christmas Pudding

Another Christmas staple. The delicious and ever-so decadent Christmas pudding is a foodie's dream come true. An exquisite assortment of fruits, liquor and nuts, this delightful treat is a party winner!
 
puddingChristmas pudding is a foodie's dream come true

6. Mince Pie

The traditional Christmas pudding is indulgent, wholesome and delicious. Mince pie is a sweet English pie. The crusty pie is stuffed with a mix of dry fruits, apples and brandy and makes for a delightful treat for a jolly good Christmas spread.
 
mince pie
Mince pie is a sweet English pie

7. Plum Pudding With Brandy Sauce

Tender and moist plum pudding made with the boozy goodness of brandy and rum soaked dry fruits. And it doesn't end here, the delicious cake is topped with a rich and sweet brandy sauce.
 
plum pudding
Plum pudding made with the boozy goodness of brandy and rum soaked dry fruits

8. Chocolate Rum Cake

Christmas without rum cake? Can't happen. Make this delicious cake in the comfort of your kitchen. Slathered with a generous coat of chocolate rum frosting, this amazing cake made with tofu, maple syrup and coffee is low-fat too. Hallelujah! 
 
christmas cake

This cake is slathered with a generous coat of chocolate rum frosting

So, what are we waiting for? Let's get to work to make this festive season merrier!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Dessert RecipesChristmas Desserts RecipeBooze Desserts
Gorge on These Delicious Winter Pickles
Gorge on These Delicious Winter Pickles
Classic Indian Christmas Sweets You Cant Do Without
Classic Indian Christmas Sweets You Cant Do Without

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 