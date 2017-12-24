Christmas 2017: 8 Boozy Desserts To Make The Festive Season Merrier!
NDTV Food | Updated: December 24, 2017 10:48 IST
The season to make merry, spread cheer and feasting is here. We are talking about Christmas. With the dipping temperatures, it is getting only harder by the day to keep our winter cravings at bay. But look, Christmas is here! 'Tis the season to let go of all bars and feast and indulge to your heart's content! (Diets and weight loss plans can wait). One of the most significant part of Christmas is the dessert. Some of the traditional desserts also make use of liquors like Brandy, rum and whiskey to make them more amazing. This festive season, how about making some boozy treats loved and adored across globe?
Here are 8 Boozy desserts for your Christmas party you can prepare at home
1. White Russian Cake
The boozy cake has the most delicious mix of vodka, Kahlua and Bailey's you would ever find in one place. The sugary and delectable cake is one tipsy treat we can't say no to.
The sugary and delectable White Russian cake is one tipsy treat we can't say no to
2. Boozy Pears In Spiced Red Wine
'Tis the season to make merry and indulge. Peeled and de-seeded pears poached in a spiced red wine mixture is one delicious treat you can't afford to miss this Christmas.
Peeled and de-seeded pears poached in a spiced red wine mixture is one delicious treat
3. Rum Balls
Rum, chocolate and Christmas festivities go hand in hand. Celebrate with these indulgent chocolate bite-sized balls. You just can't stop at one.
Rum, chocolate and Christmas festivities go hand in hand
4. Sugar Dusted Wine Cake
The delectably moist cake with a hint of wine and sugar has indulgence written all over it. Serve with fresh fruits and toppings and spread the cheer.
Sugar Dusted Wine Cake with a hint of wine and sugar has indulgence written all over it
5. Christmas Pudding
Another Christmas staple. The delicious and ever-so decadent Christmas pudding is a foodie's dream come true. An exquisite assortment of fruits, liquor and nuts, this delightful treat is a party winner!
Christmas pudding is a foodie's dream come true
6. Mince Pie
The traditional Christmas pudding is indulgent, wholesome and delicious. Mince pie is a sweet English pie. The crusty pie is stuffed with a mix of dry fruits, apples and brandy and makes for a delightful treat for a jolly good Christmas spread.
Mince pie is a sweet English pie
7. Plum Pudding With Brandy Sauce
Tender and moist plum pudding made with the boozy goodness of brandy and rum soaked dry fruits. And it doesn't end here, the delicious cake is topped with a rich and sweet brandy sauce.
Plum pudding made with the boozy goodness of brandy and rum soaked dry fruits
8. Chocolate Rum Cake
Christmas without rum cake? Can't happen. Make this delicious cake in the comfort of your kitchen. Slathered with a generous coat of chocolate rum frosting, this amazing cake made with tofu, maple syrup and coffee is low-fat too. Hallelujah!
This cake is slathered with a generous coat of chocolate rum frosting
So, what are we waiting for? Let's get to work to make this festive season merrier!
