Garlic is a miracle ingredient, not only in terms of taste but also health benefits. Just a little bit of garlic in any form can take any dish to the next level. So many Indian delicacies derive their mouth-watering taste from the addition of garlic. One of the best ways to enjoy its flavour is through a chutney. And there isn't just one version of garlic chutney, but multiple. Whether you're in the mood for something spicy or tangy, something simple or impressive, we've got you covered. We have listed down 6 different garlic chutney recipes that you should not miss. Check them out below.

Here Are 6 Delicious And Easy Garlic Chutney Recipes You Must Try:

1. Simple Garlic Chutney

This easy-to-make chutney has just four components: garlic, whole red chillies, vinegar and salt. It is fiery and wholesome. This red chilli-garlic chutney can go well with Indian foods, Pan-Asian foods, as well as other ones. You can also use it while cooking veggies, rice, etc. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Rajasthani Leshun Chutney

Now, if you're looking for a traditional garlic chutney infused with regional flavours, one of our top recommendations is this one. Rajasthani garlic (lehsun) chutney is spicy and aromatic. The key ingredients are garlic, red chillies, cumin seeds, ajwain and mustard seeds. Find the complete recipe here. Once you try it, you'll be tempted to pair all your snacks with this yummy chutney.

3. Maharashtrian Garlic Chutney

Another classic regional chutney you must try is this Maharashtrian lehsun chutney. It has a distinctive texture that is like a coarse powder. This chutney is also spicy (thanks to the addition of chillies) and carries hints of peanuts and coconut. This dry chutney goes especially well with Maharashtrian snacks like vada pav, kothimbir vadi, etc. You can also relish it with theplas, parathas and other food items. Here's the full recipe.

4. Tawa Lehsun Mirch Chutney

This village-style chutney also has a coarse consistency that sets it apart. Unlike the other chutneys above, this one uses green chillies instead of the dried red ones. It also requires mustard oil and kalonji (nigella seeds). This lehsun-mirch chutney is a wholesome way to spice up your regular meals. Here's the recipe.

5. Tomato Garlic Chutney

If you want some tanginess mixed with the flavour of garlic, then look no further. This tomato garlic chutney might just become your new favourite. It also contains the goodness of curry leaves and mustard seeds. Savour this one with South Indian delicacies like idlis, vadas, dosas, etc. Click here for the recipe.

6. Onion Garlic Chutney

This amazing chutney combines the goodness of onions, garlic as well as a wide variety of spices. You can give any dish a masaledar upgrade with this onion garlic chutney. Although it needs a little extra effort as compared to the other ones on this list, it is absolutely worth it. This chutney also has a great shelf life. Watch the recipe video here.





Which is your favourite version of garlic chutney? Let us know in the comments below.

