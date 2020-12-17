Diabetes Diet: This Easy Jowar-Bajra-Garlic Roti May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Flours like jowar (sorghum) and bajra are often considered healthier as compared to whole wheat ones.

Diabetes Mellitus has literally affected about 6 percent of the world population as per WHO, and continues to affect more. A study, published in the journal Lancet, states that more than 98 million Indians would be affected by diabetes by year 2030. One of the primary reasons of this alarming rate of increase could be that the condition is irreversible and its management and prevention highly depends on our diet and lifestyle.





A typical Indian diet consists of sabzi and roti, and perhaps one of the easiest ways to make our meals diabetic-friendly is to tweak exactly that. Usually, our breads are made with whole wheat or refined flour, but a mix of healthier flours and other diabetic-friendly foods can easily make it a wholesome, healthier and diabetic-friendly one.





Flours like jowar (sorghum) and bajra are often considered healthier as compared to whole wheat ones when it comes to diabetes. As per Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood "Jowar is rich in good quality fibre which can aid digestion, manage obesity and regulate blood sugar levels." Besides it has complex carbohydrates, which takes time to digest and release sugar in the bloodstream gradually, keeping sudden sugar spikes at bay. On the other hand, bajra is low on carb, high in protein, insoluble fibre essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals, all of which help in managing blood sugar levels.

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "Bajra is a good source of magnesium, which is associated with a lowered risk of diabetes.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: How To Make Garlic-Cinnamon-Lemon Tea To Manage Blood Sugar)





Rotis made with bajra and jowar may help manage blood ugar levels.





Here we have an interesting way to combine the two flours and make a delicious roti with the flavours of garlic, which is also known to manage blood sugar levels. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "A pod of garlic in the morning is extremely effective for the diabetics and people with high blood pressure." In fact, a regular intake of garlic lowers the amino acid homocysteine, a risk factor of diabetes and heart diseases, as per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House.





Diabetes Diet: Here is how you can make jowar, bajra and garlic roti at home to manage diabetes:

Ingredients:





- Jowar- 1 cup





- Bajra- 1 cup





- Garlic pods (finely chopped)- 7-8





- Salt- to taste





- Ghee





Method:





1. Combine all the ingredients with little bit of water to knead soft dough.





2. Divide it into equal portions to the number of rotis you need.





3. Roll a portion into flat rotis with a little bit of flour.





4. Heat a non-stick tawa and cook the roti over it until brown spot starts to appear. Cook from both sides.





5. Repeat with each portion and serve hot with curd, pickle or your favourite chutney.





Try this healthy and delicious jowar, bajra and garlic roti at home to manage diabetes and share your experience with us in the comments section below.











Disclaimer:

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.













