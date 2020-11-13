Diwali 2020 Recipe: Prepare Halwai-Style Kalakand At Home With Just 2 Simple Ingredients (Watch Video)

Highlights Kalakand is one traditional sweet for every festivity

Kalakand is generally made of khoya/mawa

This kalakand recipe includes just milk and paneer

Diwali is here and we just can't keep calm! It is that time of the year when every kitchen pantry is loaded with different types of sweets and savoury food items. While some mithais are made at home, others are bought from our favourite sweet shop in town. However, this year, dues to the ongoing Coronavirus many of us are being extra cautious about getting food from outside. Instead, we are trying to prepare almost every food item at home.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you an easy kalakand recipe that can be prepared with two basic ingredients we find in almost every kitchen- paneer and milk. You can also use chhena, instead of paneer. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. For the unversed, kalakand is a traditional barfi-shaped Indian sweet, generally made out of khoya/mawa (solidified, sweetened milk). What makes kalakand a popular choice among all is its grainy-yet-moist texture that leaves an after taste on our palate.





If you are already slurping and don't have kalakand in stock, then follow this recipe and prepare yourself these succulent sweet treats in just 10 minutes. All you need for the dish are milk, paneer, sugar, cardamom powder, silver leaf and pista. However, these garnishing elements are optional; you may avoid them in the recipe if you want.

How To Prepare 2-Ingredient Kalakand In 10 Minutes:

Boil the milk on medium flame and bring it to half

Add sugar to it and mix.

Crumble the paneer and add to it and mix to get a thick consistency.

Grease a bowl with some ghee and transfer the paneer-mixed milk to it.

Garnish the kalakand with pista, cardamom powder and silver leaf.

Let it set for some time and then cut into small barfi shapes.

Try this quick recipe at home and treat your family with a halwai-style mithai. Happy Diwali 2020!





Watch: Here's The Full Recipe Video Of 2-Ingredient Kalakand:

