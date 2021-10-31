Diwali 2021: Diwali is one of India's biggest festivals. The festival of lights commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, his native place, after fourteen years of exile. The festival also marks the victory of good over evil, which is celebrated by lighting clay lamps or diyas, decorating the house with more lights, wearing a festive number and indulging in copious amounts of sweets. In addition to sweets, there is a gamut of traditional snacks that make the festivities all the more memorable. From bhujia to chakli, dry fruits to kachoris, there are options galore. Here are some traditional snacks you can include in your Diwali celebrations this year.





1. Chakli Recipe





Call it chakli or murukku, this thin and crispy snack has all our heart. The unique coiled shape of this snack has fascinated people across the generations. It can be made with rice flour or any flour of your choice. You can also throw in some extra ajwain or jeera for the extra burst of flavour.

Diwali 2021: This Diwali try making chakli at home

2. Ajwain Aur Kalonji Ki Nimki Recipe





Nimki or Namak Pare is another Diwali staple we cannot get enough of. This diamond-shaped snack is so easy to prepare at home, you would never opt for the store-bought ones after this.

Diwali 2021: Namak Pare are loved by everyone

3. Dal Ki Kachori Recipe





Kachori is puffed flaky pastry, filled with a sweet or savoury filling. This kachori comprises a spicy-lentil filling that is not meant for the faint-hearted.

Diwali 2021: Kachori is stuffed fried pastry

4. Samosa Recipe





Its festival time, and we are ready for all things greasy and good. Samosas, the triangular stuffed pastry filled with potato filling is a welcome treat at any point of the day, and now we have another excuse that never fails.

Diwali 2021: Samosa is a popular Indian snack

5. Aloo Tikki Recipe





And no one ever said no to potatoes, right? Aloo tikki is an interesting North Indian snack which comprises a fat potato patty that is stuffed with spices, lentil and what not. It is served with dash of chutney, yogurt and some more spices.

Diwali 2021: This Diwali surprise your guests with aloo tikki

6. Ganthiya Recipe





A crispy Gujarati snack that is ideal to serve with tea. Made with maida, ganthiya looks like a thicker cousin of sev.





7. Paneer Tikka Recipe





You saw this coming, didn't you? A Diwali listicle without a single paneer snack? Can't happen won't happen. This scrummy paneer tikka can be made in microwave in a matter of minutes. With pronounced flavours of lemon, black pepper, chaat masala and vinegar, this paneer tikka is sure to make your Diwali party a blockbuster affair.





Happy Diwali 2021, everybody!