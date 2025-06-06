Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid, one of the most significant festivals for Muslims, is just around the corner. This year, Bakra Eid is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7 in India. Preparations are in full swing, and along with the prayers and community gatherings, we are excited for the elaborate and delicious Eid Ki Dawat. While you are planning the menu, here is one fabulous recipe you have to make this Eid - Mutton Gola Kebab. Those who have already tasted Gola Kebabs know what we are talking about, but if you have not tried these yet, get excited to discover your new favourite kebab variety.





As the name suggests, Gola Kebabs are round or oval in shape, giving them a different look from the typical cylindrical seekh kebabs. These are much softer, tender, melt-in-mouth and juicier compared to seekh kebabs.





Gola kebabs are quite easy to cook and in one go, you can prepare many kebabs, perfect for a large family gathering. Gola kebabs preparation begins by combining minced meat and rich spices and goes to the next level with the addition of some special ingredients that we will share with you in this recipe.

Also Read: Fascinating Story Behind Lucknow's Galouti Kebabs

4 Secret Ingredients That Make Gola Kebabs Special

1. This recipe uses raw papaya paste which works as a meat tenderiser, making it more soft, juicy and delicious.





2. Next, we add mutton fat which works as an excellent binding agent to make it easier for you to fry the kebabs. If you do not have mutton fat, you can replace it with butter which also helps in binding the ingredients and even enhances the flavour.





3. Another secret ingredient is golden fried onions that are cleverly ground into the mix. The crunchy, fried onions add a delicious taste and texture to the kebabs.





4. The last special ingredient is the use of hot coal to add a smoky flavour to the meat mix, which makes these kebabs extra delicious.

Photo Credit: Instagram/cook4u_001

How To Make Eid-Special Gola Kebabs | Juicy And Melt-In-Mouth Gola Kebab Recipe

Add all ingredients to a grinder and finely grind it to a smooth and thick paste-like mix. It is important to finely grind everything, or the kebabs will not be able to retain the shape while frying. Now transfer the meat mix to a bowl. Place a piece of foil on it and add a hot coal on top. Drizzle oil, and it will immediately smoke up. Cover with a lid for 15 minutes so that it absorbs the smoky flavour.





Also Read: Give Your Regular Chicken Kebabs A Spicy Twist With This Yummy Chicken Thecha Kebab Recipe





Shape the kebabs in round and oval shape using a skewer. Heat oil in a pan and fry the kebabs from all sides until golden brown. Garnish it with onion rings and fried green chillies and serve with lemon wedges. Click here for complete step-by-step recipe.





Try this delicious and succulent kebab recipe and make your celebrations extra special. Happy Eid Ul Adha 2025!