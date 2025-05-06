If you've grown up relishing the crispy, golden slices of classic Begun Bhaja, here's a spicy twist that'll fire up your palate- Chilli Garlic Baingan Bhaja. Bursting with bold flavours of garlic, Kashmiri chilli, and mustard oil, this dish is a must-try for anyone who loves their food with a kick. Shared by digital creator Asha Maharana, this fiery dish is ready in just 20 minutes. It's quick, flavourful, and destined to be your new favourite side dish.





Is Baingan Bhaja Healthy?

Aubergine, or brinjal, is often overlooked, but it's a powerhouse of nutrients. Rich in fibre, low in calories, and packed with antioxidants like nasunin, it supports heart health and digestion. Garlic, another star of this dish, is known for its anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. Kashmiri chilli provides vibrant colour with less heat, while turmeric offers anti-inflammatory benefits.

However, because classic Baingan Bhaja is typically pan-fried, the oil content can be on the higher side. To keep it healthier:

Use minimal oil or opt for an air fryer.

Pair it with steamed rice and a light dal to balance the meal.

Try using cold-pressed mustard oil for a more natural fat option.

Baingan Bhaja Recipe - How To Make Chilli Garlic Baingan Bhaja

The base of the dish is, of course, the humble baingan (aubergine), which soaks up flavour like a sponge. What makes this version stand out is the aromatic paste made by pounding together garlic cloves, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, and turmeric. The addition of a spoonful of mustard oil not only enhances the sharpness but also gives it that quintessential eastern Indian zing.





Once the baingan is sliced (not too thin), slits are made to allow the paste to seep into every layer. The garlic-chilli masala is rubbed generously over the slices, including into the slits, for maximum flavour penetration.





The slices are then pan-fried in oil infused with sesame seeds and curry leaves, adding nuttiness and a touch of earthiness. The result? Crisp on the outside, soft inside, and loaded with garlicky spice.





Watch the complete recipe video here:

How to Eat Baingan Bhaja

Traditionally, Baingan Bhaja is served as a side dish with bhath (rice) and dal, especially in Bengali households. The crisp, spicy slices contrast beautifully with the soft texture of rice and the mildness of lentils. Baingan bhaja with luchi is also a popular breakfast combo. It's also delicious with khichdi, curd rice, or even tucked into a roti wrap with a drizzle of yoghurt.





For a modern twist, layer slices over toast with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and mint chutney for a spicy appetiser. Or serve it as a topping over grain bowls with quinoa, lentils, and roasted veggies.







Chilli Garlic Baigan Bhaja is a unique recipe, but worth trying. With its smoky, spicy flavours and satisfying texture, it's a dish that delivers bold taste with minimal effort. This version of Baingan Bhaja is a delicious way to bring excitement to your plate.