Vada pav is one of those snacks that we simply can't get enough of. Ask any Mumbaikar, and they'll tell you how much value it holds. A flavourful aloo bonda sandwiched between soft pavs and paired with spicy chutney - it's a snack that just hits the spot every time. While you may have tried vada pav multiple times, have you ever tried it in a sandwich form? At first, the idea of a vada pav sandwich may sound bizarre, but trust us, it tastes incredibly delicious. This unique snack is perfect for elevating your snack time and will also pair perfectly with your evening cup of chai. The recipe for this vada pav sandwich was shared by MasterChef Kriti Dhiman on her Instagram.

What Makes Vada Pav Sandwich A Must-Try?

Vada pav sandwich gives an interesting twist to the classic vada pav. Imagine relishing a similar flavour of vada pav, but in a sandwich form. It's a great option for times when you've run out of pavs or simply wish to try something different. Plus, this sandwich has besan (gram flour) as its key ingredient, making it high in protein. It's tasty, healthy, and super easy to make - what's not to love about it?

What To Serve With Vada Pav Sandwich?

This vada pav sandwich tastes best when paired with pudina chutney or garlic chutney. For maximum flavour, we recommend that you make both from scratch at home. However, if you have a low tolerance for spice, feel free to relish the sandwich with some tomato ketchup - it'll taste just as good!

How To Make Vada Pav Sandwich At Home | Vada Pav Sandwich Recipe

Start by adding besan, salt, ajwain, haldi, and fruit salt to a bowl. Gradually add water to form a smooth batter. Next, heat mustard oil in a pan and add hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic-chilli paste, turmeric, and boiled potatoes. Squeeze the juice of a lemon and add salt to taste. Now, apply some oil over a sandwich maker and pour the prepared besan batter into it. Shape the aloo mixture into a tikki and place it over the batter. Top it with some more batter and cook until fully done. Your vada pav sandwich is now ready to be savoured!

So, try this lip-smacking vada pav sandwich and treat yourself to a delightful snack. Don't forget to let us know how much you loved it!