Festive Desserts: 6 Sweet Treats You Can Make With Semolina (Sooji)

With so many advantages of cooking with sooji, here are some sweet dishes you can make with this flour for the all the festivals lined up.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 15, 2019 18:46 IST

Sooji can be used to make many festive desserts

Highlights
  • Sooji or semolina is the best alternative to refined flour to make sweets
  • It is low in calories and cholesterol, and hence, great for weight loss
  • Here are some sweet dishes you can make with sooji

If you are looking for a healthier alterative to all-purpose flour for making desserts this festive season, then sooji or semolina is the best option. This food grain is made from coarsely ground whole wheat, and that's why, it is healthier than refined flour and lighter and tastier than whole wheat grain. That's why; sooji is used to prepare many savoury dishes like upma, poha, dhokla, and sweet foods like sooji ka halwa. Apart from lending a delightful taste and soft texture to the meals, sooji also adds in its nutritional value. The grain loads up on minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus and calcium. It is low in calories and cholesterol value, and hence, considered great for weight loss.

With so many advantages of cooking with sooji, here are some sweet dishes you can make with this flour for the all the festivals lined up – Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

1. Sooji Halwa –

Of course, this dish had to make it to the top of the list. The age-old traditional Indian sweet is part of many other festivals, most importantly Navaratri.

View Full Recipe Here

(Also Read: Suji For Weight Loss: How To Consume This Food Grain To Shed Kilos Faster)

oada1gi8

Sooji halwa

2. Sooji Ladoo

This is another popular sweet that shows up at the time of almost every occasion and festival in our country. This ladoo is made with the trio of sooji, atta (whole wheat flour) and besan (gram flour).

View Full Recipe Here

3. Semolina Gujiya

This gujiya, also known as Kajjikayalu, is a traditional sweet from Andhra Pradesh. Fried puris of maida dough are made and stuffed with a mixture of sooji, coconut, sugar and elaichi (cardamom) powder.

View Full Recipe Here

4. Semolina Cake

This is for those who want to try something different than the usual halwa and ladoo. Make this spongy Goan cake called Bolo de Batica. It is made with sooji and coconut and makes for a delicious, light high-tea dessert.

View Full Recipe Here

5. Baked Karanji

This is another variant of gujiya, only this is baked and not fried. Atta and sooji are mixed with healthy nuts like almonds and raisins, to make the batter for the dish. After baking the gujiya, it is dipped in honey to add a bout of sweetness to this dessert.

View Full Recipe Here

(Also Read: Red Rice Vermicelli Kheer Recipe)

mo2pqhn

Gujiya

6. Kesari Semolina Pudding

As the name suggests, this pudding is made with saffron and sooji and made crunchy with nuts like cashews and raisins.  Milk is added to make this pudding creamy and luscious.

View Full Recipe Here



Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DessertsSooji RecipesFestival 2019
