Surrounded by lush greenery, beautiful mountains and the sea, Kerala is heaven on earth. While this region is known for its growth of coffee, the traditional cuisine from this place is also a must-try! The delicious mix of rich, creamy and spicy dishes from Kerala gives a burst of flavour in every bite. Usually enhanced by several hard spices, coconut or milk, recipes from Kerala are easy to make and extremely mouth-watering. So, if you also want to get the taste of Kerala at your home, make these delicious and rich curries and pair them with steaming rice or parotta for maximum indulgence.

Here Are 5 Kerala Style Curries To Make | Kerala-Style Curry Recipe

1. Spicy Kerala Chicken Curry

Mouthful, luscious and crispy is what defines this spicy chicken. The succulent bites of the chicken are first fried and then mixed in a gravy that melt in our mouths and give an explosion of flavour. This spicy Kerala-style chicken recipe makes a good dish for any dinner gathering! For the full recipe, click here.

2. Aloo Curry

This potato curry is unlike anything you've ever had before. It's spicy, sweet, and filling all at once. The best part about this Kerala potato curry is how simple it is to prepare. This recipe is perfect for vegetarians and can be made in no time. See the full recipe here.

3. Kadala Curry

The Kadala curry recipe is simple and can be cooked in the same way as any other curry. This recipe's delectable flavours and aroma fills your kitchen with the fragrance of spices that offers a delightful experience unlike any other. See the full recipe here.

4. Malabar Chicken Curry

Malabar chicken curry is a traditional Kerala chicken curry made with coconut oil, curry leaves, and mustard seeds. It goes well with parotta, steamed rice, and even tandoori paratha, lemon slices and onion rings. Make this dish when you have a gathering at home and impress everyone. Find the recipe here.

5. Fish Curry

If you love to indulge in seafood, then the Kerala fish curry is worth a try! This fish curry recipe comes with special additions of tamarind extract and curry leaves, simmered with fish and coconut paste. For the full recipe, click here.





Make these delicious Kerala-style curries, and let us know which one you liked the best.



