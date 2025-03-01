I vividly remember the first time I tried my hand at making rotis. All I had to do was knead the dough and roll it out - how difficult could it be? Well, turns out I was wrong. While I had seen my mother make rotis with utmost ease, mine turned out as hard as a frisbee (and yes, I burnt them too). Not to mention the masterpiece of a map I created instead of a perfectly round roti. Like me, I'm sure many of you have had similar experiences of creating food blunders in the kitchen. From spilling chai and burning rotis to making sticky rice, we've all been there, haven't we? Below, I'll be sharing five such common blunders that we've all made at least once. By the end of it, I'm sure you'll be reminded of some equally hilarious incidents!

Here Are 5 Food Blunders Every Indian Can Relate To:

1. Burnt Rotis/Parathas

We've all been there. While making rotis and parathas may seem easy, the reality is quite the opposite. If you're a beginner, you've likely struggled to get the perfect round shape or flip them properly on the tawa. Even if you're a pro now, you must have had your fair share of blunders when you first started. Let's just say it's a mistake every desi is guilty of making.

2. Spilled Chai While Pouring It Into Cups

Chai is something most of us make daily - sometimes even multiple times a day. While the process of making chai is simple, pouring it into cups can be surprisingly tricky. You've probably held your breath, hoping to pour equal amounts into each cup, only to end up spilling it all over the kitchen counter instead. Sounds familiar?

3. Added Too Much Or Too Little Salt To Dal/Sabzi

While cooking dal or sabzi, we've all second-guessed ourselves. Have I added enough salt? And if guests are coming over, the pressure is even higher. In an attempt to get the seasoning just right, you either go overboard with salt, making it unbearably salty, or add too little, leaving it bland and tasteless - both leading to a kitchen disaster.

4. Overcooked Rice

Apart from rotis and parathas, rice is another staple in Indian households. While it's simple to make, it can be tricky to determine when it's perfectly cooked. To avoid undercooking it, you might have left it in the cooker for too long - only to end up with a mushy, sticky mess!

5. Milk Boiling Over

Another common food blunder we've all made is leaving milk to boil in a pan and forgetting about it. We assume it'll take a while, so we get busy with other chores. But before we realise it, it's too late. By the time we rush back to the kitchen, we're greeted by a mini milk flood spilling over the counter and making a mess on the floor.

6. Forgetting To Soak Rajma And Chana

Certain Indian dishes require advance preparation, like soaking rajma and chana overnight to cook them the next day. As simple as it sounds, many of us have forgotten to do this - only to realise it the next morning. And just like that, you have to give up your craving for rajma chawal or chana chawal and settle for something else instead.





How many of these food blunders have you committed? Is there any other we missed on this list? Share your experiences with us in the comments below!