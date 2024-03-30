The weekend is right here, and so are our cravings for all things delicious. It's a time when we feel like pampering ourselves and fulfilling our deepest foodie desires. While some prefer to stick to their all-time favourite dishes, others are up for experimenting. If you fall into the latter category, keep reading as we give you a reason to enjoy some cooking this weekend. Well, it's not cooking literally, but the dish is unique and will elevate your weekend. Introducing you to a delectable delicacy right from Sri Lanka: coconut sambal. Sambal stands for a condiment, and this coconut version is worth a try. It's flavorful, easy to make, and guaranteed to enhance the flavour of your meals. Before we get into the recipe, let's discover what it is all about.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Coconut Sambal?

Coconut Sambal, also known as sambol, is a staple in Sri Lankan households. It is typically enjoyed as a condiment and is loved for its spicy flavour. Sambal features a mix of grated coconut, dried red chillies, and onions that are pounded together. The result is this flavour-packed dish that will win you over instantly. The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity and is a must-try for those who like their meals with a kick of spice.

What To Serve With Coconut Sambal?

If you're wondering what to serve with coconut sambal, we're here to help you out. Coconut sambal tastes great with almost anything. Whether you prefer roti, a crispy paratha, or a serving of steamed rice, it will pair well with all. So, if you feel like adding an instant zing of flavour to your meal, serve some coconut sambal alongside, and it'll instantly elevate it.

Coconut Sambal Recipe | How To Make Coconut Sambal

Coconut sambal is an easy-to-make recipe at home. All you need is a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of your time. This recipe for coconut sambal was shared on the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Start by heating some oil in a pan and frying dried red chillies in it. This is optional, but it helps add more flavour to the dish. You can even use red chilli flakes in case you do not have dried red chillies. Now, pound them using a mortar and pestle along with some onions, preferably sambar onions. You also need to add grated coconut and salt to taste. Once all is pounded well, drizzle a few drops of lemon juice on top and mix well. And that's all! Your coconut sambal is ready to be savoured.

Watch the detailed recipe video for coconut sambal here:

With a recipe that is both simple and flavorful, is there any reason why you shouldn't give it a try? Try it today and don't forget to share how you found its taste.